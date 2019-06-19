New era beckons for Staveley with ‘big plans’ to revitalise the town

Independent councillors in Staveley have ‘big plans’ to regenerate the area after seizing control of the Town Council for the first time.

The newly formed Independent Community Party made history when they received up to 70 per cent of the vote during the recent election, making them the majority party on Staveley Town Council.

‘Rolling up their sleeves’ are eight councillors including Town Council leader Paul Mann, Chesterfield Borough Council’s newly-elected deputy mayor Mick Bagshaw and the youngest councillor in the area to date- Dale Denton, aged 18.

The lifeblood of many a small town is its market- and this has been the first port of call for the group as they attempt to restore Staveley to former glories.

Coun Bagshaw, a familiar face around Staveley and Inkersall thanks to his decades-long campaign against anti-social behaviour, said: “We’ve already made a start in reviving Staveley Market which has only had one or two stalls for a number of years.

“Over the past fortnight the market has seen an increase in traders with further traders showing interest.

“The Council already hold a Summer and Christmas Market, but we want to encourage more use by holding additional markets on Fridays and Saturdays, so the public can pick up bargains as well as using the existing shops.

“A Uniformed Cadet Market will give the opportunity to promote our cadet units and is another way of getting kids off the streets.

“We have chatted to business o wners within our wards and hope to form better bonds with them, so we can increase footfall.

“We will also re-enter Staveley into the Britain In Bloom competition, and would like to encourage businesses and residents to take part in entering their gardens.”

Councillors are also drafting up plans to twin up with the village of Staveley in Cumbria, ‘putting on a coach or two’ to encourage residents to visit festivals and attractions at each location.

Residents who want to get behind the regeneration plans are encouraged to attend Staveley Armed Forces weekend on July 13 and 14 at Poolsbrook Country Park, where there will be a flypast from Battle of Britain.

READ MORE: HERE’S WHAT NEW STAVELEY APARTMENTS WILL LOOK LIKE AFTER PLANS TO TRANSFORM PUB ARE APPROVED