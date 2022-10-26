New contractor yet to be identified to complete Derbyshire housing development after building firm went bust

Building work at the Oak Fields development, in Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton, came to a halt following the shock news that Robert Woodhead Ltd was ceasing trading in September. The project was being delivered by Northwood Group Ltd, a joint venture company between North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) and Woodhead Regeneration Ltd, another arm of the Woodhead Group.

NEDDC Leader Councillor Alex Dale, who is one of the directors of Northwood Group Ltd, said both sides of the joint venture were working together to come up with a solution. “Together with Woodhead Regeneration, Northwood as a collective is reviewing all the possible options to enable us to continue development,” he said. “As part of that, Woodhead Regeneration are bringing some of their expertise as developers. As you would expect, if anybody had a contractor that failed on site you would look at all the different options.”

He added that any decision about the future of the project would be made by Northwood as a whole. Robert Woodhead Ltd was involved in multiple building projects with local authorities throughout the region, including neighbouring Bolsover District Council and Chesterfield Borough Council. Concerns have been raised over the negative effect the firm’s downfall has had upon local supply chains.