Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins was re-elected to represent our town in the parliament for the fifth time in a row, has thanked his voters, his election team and his partner Amanda.

The 2024 General Election night was a long one for Chesterfield, with results announced around 4.40am – over an hour later than expected.

But while the late announcement came as a surprise, the results were as anticipated. Former Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins was re-elected to represent our town in parliament for the fifth time in a row – after his success in the 2010, 2014, 2017 and 2019 elections.

I spoke in length to Mr Perkins who shared his priorities for the upcoming parliamentary term.

MP Perkins said that more availability of NHS appointments is a big issue both in Chesterfield and on the national level.

Derbyshire turns red

While exit polls predicted Mr Perkins’ comfortable win in Chesterfield and landslide win for his party nationally, they did not predict all 11 Derbyshire seats being taken by Labour.

Mr Perkins said: “This result has taken us all by surprise. We’ve always known that Derbyshire is a swing county and often members of parliament elected in Derbyshire reflect who forms the government.

"We have done particularly badly in Derbyshire during the last elections. This year we have not only won the swing seats but also traditionally conservative seats, like Derbyshire Dales, which weren’t really on our radar.

MP Perkins said improving public transport and road conditions is something he will lobby for. Newbold Road in Chesterfield has the highest number of reported potholes at the end of 2023.

"This result has exceeded our expectations and it was lovely to meet up with all the Derbyshire MPs in parliament yesterday.

"I’m delighted that I will be able to continue to represent Chesterfield under this government. Most importantly, I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted for me, because without them, I wouldn't have been elected for the fifth time.

"But also, huge thank you to my campaign team, my office team and also my partner Amanda who provided a tremendous amount of support.”

NHS, social care and the cost of living crisis

While Toby Perkins has been the Chesterfield MP since 2010, this is the first time he will be able to represent our town in Westminster under his party government, rather than as a member of the opposition.

He said: “I think that many of the issues that we have in Chesterfield are related to the performance of government. For example, we need more availability of appointments in our national health service but it's a big issue here in Chesterfield. And it's a big priority for the Labour government.

“Locally we need to support people with the cost of living and the Labour government are already looking at steps to reduce the energy bills and bring down mortgages.

“Being in the government also may enable us to attract more of the pots of money that previously have been kept in the South.

"Labour Government is also committed to strengthening care services, and recognizing the value of carers. Hopefully that will help us to attract more people into caring both nationally and here in Chesterfield.

"In a number of different ways, I hope that the Labour government will make a big difference for people in Chesterfield.”

‘Unreliable’ Chesterfield buses and roads in a dire state

One of the issues that people in Chesterfield regularly complain about is transport – buses that are late, or don’t turn up at all. Residents who swapped a bus ride to work for a car drive, don’t have it much easier – with many roads across the town full of potholes.

As of the end of 2023, there were 55 potholes reported at Newbold Road in Chesterfield. That's more than any other Derbyshire road at the time.

Mr Perkins said: “Apart from social care, health care and public services, the state of our roads was an issue that was regularly mentioned to me by residents who I spoke to during the campaign."

Recently employers not only in Chesterfield but also across Derbyshire started requiring a driving licence and a car even for administrative jobs due to ‘unreliable public transport’. Mr Perkins promised to look into this issue.

He said: “It is appalling if people who don't drive or are unable to drive are being excluded from the labour market for that reason. It's it is a shocking indictment of the public transport system.

"The Labour Party are committed to bringing trains back into public ownership, we'll also we'll be looking to get more bus services in public ownership.

"But in the meantime, there’s a need to work with the bus companies, make sure that buses are more reliable and encourage people to use them more. It is a big priority for us.”

MP Perkins has also promised to look into the Staveley bypass.

He said: “I had a meeting with the previous Minister shortly before the end of the last term and I know that there is a detailed investigation of the land to test the amount of toxicity in the ground and find any other issues which may be discovered once they start building.

"I believe that process is ongoing, and I would hope it would be completed by the end of this year. I will be chasing up the matter of the Staveley bypass with the new Growth Minister.”

Migration concerns

Mr Perkins said that during his campaign he heard ‘a lot of concern about immigration and asylum seekers’.

He said: “I'm pleased to see that the government have already set to work setting up a new border security command institution to strengthen the security of our immigration system.

"The system appears to be broken and from what I hear, people in this constituency want a fair immigration system. One that enables people to apply to stay in the UK but also enables the government to say no on occasion.

"We want to make sure we process people's claims in a timely manner so those who are entitled to be here are able to start building their lives, while those who aren't entitled to be here can be told so promptly, without unnecessary wait.”

More houses for Chesterfield

The Labour Party say they plan to build 1.5 million new homes over the next parliament by changing restrictive planning rules, encouraging councils to build on brownfield sites, and identifying lower quality areas in the green belt for development, termed "grey belt".

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show Chesterfield council decided on 364 planning applications in the year to March – down from 447 the year before, and the lowest figure of any year over the last ten years.

Mr Perkins said: “I think that over the last few years in Chesterfield, we have generally been ahead of the number of targets for house building.

“But we do need to get more houses built in Chesterfield, and we definitely need to bring forward planning applications to brownfield sites like Robinsons. We've been waiting a long, long time for that. But we also need to look into grey belt areas, which are not particularly attractive areas outside of the brownfield sites and make appropriate decisions.