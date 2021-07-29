MP launches survey to help improve bus services in Bolsover

Since being elected in 2019, Mr Fletcher has received regular complaints about bus services in the area, specifically from people living in rural villages.

He now wants to know the views of residents so he can make a stronger case to the Secretary of State for Transport, Derbyshire County Council and bus providers.

The survey, which launched today, will help understand how many residents travel by bus, how satisfied they are with the current service, which improvements can be made to improve the passenger experience, and how to increase passenger numbers across the constituency.

Mark Fletcher, Bolsover MP

Mr Fletcher said: ‘’This is an excellent opportunity for residents to tell me their views and for me to get a greater understanding of the existing problems with local bus services.

“I would like to see simpler fares, new buses, improved routes, and higher frequency services to make everyday journeys easier and more convenient.

“I want to build up a clear picture of what the problems are and what people want to see change, so that we’re all moving in the right direction – the best part is it will only take 2 minutes!

“If we are serious about levelling-up, then we must ensure every resident has access to modern and affordable public transport and I look forward to working with residents to make this a reality in the Bolsover constituency.’’

If you live in the Bolsover constituency and want to let your voice be heard please visit www.mark-fletcher.org.uk/form/bolsover-constituency-bus-survey.