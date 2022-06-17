More than £570m earmarked for regeneration projects across Derbyshire - including £125m Staveley Regeneration Route

In a meeting of Derbyshire County Council’s (DCC) Cabinet on Thursday (June 16), members heard how the authority currently has in excess of 300 regeneration schemes on its portfolio, including more than 50 major projects.

In presenting the regeneration Regeneration Programme Pipeline, Member for Infrastructure Councillor Carolyn Renwick said the council’s four main areas of focus are market towns, the Derwent Valley Corridor and growth zones in the north and south.

She highlighted some of the authority’s biggest spends as the £125m Chesterfield – Staveley Regeneration Route, involving the development of the road connecting the two towns.

Staveley town deal

Other big spends include the £50m Access to Shirebrook project to improve the town’s connectivity, and the £50m Swarkestone Causeway scheme, aiming to better protect the Scheduled Ancient Monument.

Councillor Tony King praised Coun Renwick’s report, stating: “We need to be able to plan, without being able to plan we’re not going to deliver these projects and they are very important to us and very important to our residents.”

Other notable investments include the Town Deals for Long Eaton and Staveley, both of which have been allocated £25m, the £35m redevelopment of Elvaston Castle to attract visitor income, and the £20m Connecting Chesterfield scheme to improve the town centre.

This includes the Hollis Lane Link Road Phase 1 (£10.8m) which will see the construction of new road into Chesterfield Station.

Staveley Town Hall pictured in plans for the Town Deal

A planning application is submitted and if approved the project will be funded jointly through Government’s Local Growth Fund (£3.8m) and £7m from the county council and Chesterfield Borough Council.

Coun Renwick said: “This regeneration programme demonstrates good growth in Derbyshire with major regeneration projects across the county to support job creation and keep Derbyshire moving.

“These projects follow the successful completion of a £13m county council-led scheme to build a new road linking Woodville and Swadlincote, cutting congestion and unlocking employment land.

“We’re proud to be a driving force for regeneration and levelling up in Derbyshire and welcome much-needed investment from Government to improve our county’s economic prospects.”

Chesterfield canal