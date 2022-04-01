Makeover plans revealed for Next at Meadowhall

A planning application for a range of improvement works at Next, The Gallery, Meadowhall Centre, was recently submitted to Sheffield Council by Next and agents Q+A Planning.

If given the go-ahead, the store will install a low level glazing and part new two storey planar glazing and existing high level windows will be blocked up with new brick slip cladding to match existing colour palette.

Next at Sheffield Meadowhall is getting a makeover, if Sheffield Council approves plans.

In a statement provided with the plans, Q+A Planning said: “The proposed works have been carefully designed to reflect the exterior of the development using materials that will match the existing [site].

“The full planar glazing will allow improved levels of natural light within the existing building at both ground and first floor levels and will allow pedestrians and users of the car park to see activity within the building.

“The new glazed entrance pod will act as a ‘windbreak’ and help protect the store entrance areas from the elements…

“Overall, the proposed works will significantly improve the appearance of the store’s south elevation to the general benefit of users of the store and to the amenity of the area as a whole.”

It added: “The proposed development would demonstrate high standards of design and construction, which would cause no harm to the character of the existing building or surrounding development and provide equal access for all.”