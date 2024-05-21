Destination Chesterfield, which is responsible for promoting Chesterfield as a place to invest, has published a map highlighting the major developments taking place in the town.

The map includes opportunities for new homes, light industrial, hospitality and leisure units around Chesterfield rail station – along with retail, office and residential schemes in Chesterfield’s historic town centre. It also includes a number of existing developments that are continuing to attract further investment.

Peter Swallow, Chair of Destination Chesterfield, said: “Chesterfield’s place as a thriving town and a great place to live and work is being enhanced through public and private investment and ambitious developments that will benefit people, businesses and communities across the town.

“Chesterfield is seeing a surge in investment. New build completions exceed targets, demand for property is robust, and we continue to be a place where people see high-quality home ownership as a realistic option.

“Chesterfield is open to investment, it is a cost-effective business location, and it is a place where people want to live and raise families. That is why we are growing as a town.”

Chesterfield Borough Council is enhancing the appeal of investment opportunities in the heart of Chesterfield with a £20 million regeneration project centred on key public spaces in the town centre and their connections. Due for completion in 2025, this project includes investment in Chesterfield’s historic market squares to support a broader range of festivals and community events.

Chesterfield’s investment map also highlights opportunities for tourism-focused accommodation and retail developments at the PEAK Gateway Resort, a project to create a large-scale tourist and leisure destination on the eastern boundary of the Peak District National Park, and multiple plots at Markham Vale, a 200-acre business and industrial park located next to the M1. Now one of the UK’s premier manufacturing and logistics locations, Markham Vale is home to over 70 companies.

To download a copy of Chesterfield’s investment map, visit the Destination Chesterfield website here. The full list of developments and investment hotspots can be found below:

1 . Chesterfield developments An artist’s impression of how Chesterfield’s market will look after redevelopment - one of several major projects taking place across the town. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield Station Masterplan Chesterfield Station and the area around it will soon benefit from public realm and parking upgrades, along with improved public transport access. The masterplan highlights opportunities for light industrial units, food, drink and leisure offerings - along with residential space. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield Waterside Chesterfield Waterside is one of Britain’s largest regeneration schemes, totalling £320 million of investment. Plans include a £75 million retail and leisure development and a 120-bed hotel. The project also sets out plans for 1,500 new homes and apartments centred around a pedestrianised public realm and canal basin. One Waterside Place, a Grade A office complex, opened at the site in 2023 - with all floors now let. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales