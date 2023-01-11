An application to convert old farmhouse and stone-built barns at Stoney Closes Farm, in Stoney Close, Bakewell, into seven homes is being considered by the Peak District National Park Authority.

Agent Oulsnam Design Limited said in the design and access statement: “The site layout has been carefully designed to allow each domestic unit with their own private terrace, garden, visitor parking and bin store.

“The farmhouse also benefits from the existing outbuildings which are retained for ancillary use.

“Five of the units are also provided with detached double garages with stone walls and pitched roofs, with the two remaining units being provided with additional parking spaces close to the site entrance.”

The proposed development consists of single and two storey terraced, semi-detached and detached homes and is close to Bakewell Methodist Junior School on the south west side of the town.

The agent stated the scheme is sustainable as it reuses existing buildings and material where possible and applicant Mr Swindell proposes using a variety of energy efficiently measures in the homes’ construction.

“Where required, existing walls will be lined internally with high-quality insulation, and new external walls will be fitted with high levels of cavity insulation, to reduce the need for excess heating and cooling,” they explained.

“We propose the use of high-quality glazing throughout, to minimize heat loss in winter and to help keep solar gain to acceptable levels in summer.

