'Lots of opportunities!': Lee Rowley meets with Transport Secretary to infrastructure in Derbyshire

Lee Rowley, Member of Parliament for North East Derbyshire, recently met with the Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper, to discuss North East Derbyshire’s transport priorities fresh off of winning the two new train stations reopening at Staveley and Killamarsh just a few weeks ago.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During the meeting, Lee raised numerous key transport improvements including the reopening of the Barrow Hill Line to passenger traffic which will enable people to start catching trains again from Staveley and Killamarsh in the future.

This line, running form Chesterfield to Sheffield had previously been closed in the 1960s but was recently selected to be reopened by the Department for Transport as part of the reallocation of money originally earmarked for HS2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee raised this success and spoke in detail with the Transport Secretary on what now needs to be put in place in order for the Barrow Hill line to open as quickly as is feasible.

Lee with Mark Harper

While in the meeting, Lee also raised other transport priorities for North East Derbyshire such as the proposed Staveley Bypass.

The proposed bypass would help to significantly reduce congestion on roads running through Staveley, improving the lives of residents and making the local roads significantly safer for both road users and pedestrians. A decision on that is expected imminently - and would be another transformative project for our area if it goes through.

Commenting, Lee Rowley stated: ‘My job is to make sure North East Derbyshire has what it needs to thrive in the future - and that means better roads, rail and infrastructure for the long-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Meeting Mark was another opportunity to push for the things we’ve already won, such as the reopening of the Barrow Hill line, to happen as quickly as possible and also to push to win others.

"It was a really productive meeting where I was able to discuss in depth how important our local transport projects are and how these tie in to the wider levelling up agenda.

‘During the meeting, I thanked the Transport Secretary for approving this project and discussed what now needs to happen in order for passenger trains to start running from through stations like Barrow Hill/Staveley again.