Local MP Lee Rowley presents a funding award to the Wingerworth Allotment Cooperative Society

The Severn Trent Community Fund award is for a project to restore a 'lost footpath' and create a wildlife corridor along our south west boundary.

Lee Rowley MP together with Sue Heyes from Severn Trent looked at the preparations prepare for and stock fence and for planting a 110m wildlife hedge with 600+ native species and seeding the 5m adjacent area with grass/wild flowers.

In addition, drainage work will create an ephemeral pond and cleared spring fed ditch will provide an additional habitats. With the help of members' children, several bird boxes have been built using kits supplied by Wingerworth Men in Sheds, these will be fixed to the established trees along this boundary.

Big cheque presentation by Lee to the Society

Volunteers have spent many hours clearing this disused area filling six large skips with old pallets, broken sheds and greenhouse frames, plastic, glass and rubble. In addition three scarp metal loads have been collected. Cadent provided a mini digger to help with the groundwork. The project will be completed by December 2023.

The restored area measures 800m2 and will provide safe access. Members will be able to use the 'sit and chat' benches to admire the view from this restored boundary.

Members took the opportunity to emphasise the wellbeing benefits for members and for nature of this project with Lee and Sue.

The potential for this to become a community resource for local wildlife groups and schools was also discussed.