LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 - Conservatives gain control of North East Derbyshire District Council for first time ever

Conservatives have secured an historic victory by gaining power of North East Derbyshire District Council for the first time ever.

The result means that the council is now made up of 30 Conservatives, 18 Labour members, three Liberal Democrats and two Independents.

There were historic wins for the Conservatives in Eckington, Killamarsh and Unstone.

One of the major headlines was Councillor Graham Baxter, who was the leader of the council and lost his Dronfield North seat.

Lee Rowley, who was elected MP for North East Derbyshire in 2017, said: "Today, North East Derbyshire has shown again how much we have changed.

"For the first time ever, residents have entrusted the Conservatives to run the district council.

"I’m extremely proud of our new councillors who have stood up to represent their communities including Conservatives for the first time ever in Eckington, Killamarsh and Unstone.

"Even with the national difficulties, we are turning the page in North East Derbyshire and putting residents first.

"Thank you to everyone who supported us and I’m looking forward to working with our new council."

He added on Twitter: "I know they will get to work straight away to make our area better. North East Derbyshire is changing."

Conservative leader of Derbyshire County Council, Councillor Barry Lewis, tweeted: "Another seismic shift in Derbyshire - in 2017 @BlueDerbyshire were the only county to gain from Labour - again in 2019 the only district to gain from Labour!!!"