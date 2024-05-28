Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amber Valley Lib Dem members announced in May 2023 that they have re-selected Cllr Kate Smith to fight the general election campaign for the constituency.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Kate was elected as Amber Valley’s first Liberal Democrat borough councillor in over 30 years in May 2023 local elections, representing the ward of Crich & South Wingfield. Kate is also one of Derbyshire’s longest serving Parish Councillors, serving her local community in Crich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate commented at the time: "It's a great honour to be selected for the 6th time to work for Amber Valley Constituency. Amber Valley is currently being let down in countless ways by a Conservative MP who has lost sight of the real needs of ordinary people.

Kate Smith - Lib Dem

"He is famous only for playing "Candy Crush" during a meeting at the DWP and for sending bland answers, if he sends any at all, to residents' letters of concern about local issues. We will shout from the rooftops about shamefully low crime charging and disposal rates, the crumbling NHS and many other public services, including local government, which have been starved of funds for years under Tory rule.”

Kate added “The Lib Dems have research showing that the Conservative government’s boasts over inflation reaching 2.3% “ring hollow” in the face of such startling increases in mortgage payments which have been “pushing families to the brink”. Numbers from the ONS say 15.3% of households in Amber Valley re-mortgaged in the last year, meaning approx.. 8,610 families faced an additional cost of £146 per month.”

The Liberal Democrats are on the up after beating the Conservatives at the May local elections and winning four stunning parliamentary by-election victories since the last General Election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate concluded: “Local health services have been brought to their knees, people’s mortgages and rent have skyrocketed and water companies have been allowed to pump their filthy sewage into our rivers including right here in the river Amber.