Lee Rowley MP welcomes announcement of Clay Cross Banking Hub Location

The new banking hub is being delivered by Cash Access UK and, earlier this month, it was confirmed that, after a wide search, units 7 - 9 The Parade would be the chosen location (otherwise known as the old Fultons Food store and is near Clay Cross Medical Centre.

Lee has worked closely with Cllr Charlotte Cupit, County Councillor for Clay Cross North, and Cash Access UK in order to bring about the hub.

Commenting, Lee Rowley stated:

Lee and Cllr Charlotte Cupit outside Fultons Foods

‘It’s great to finally have the confirmed location for the new Clay Cross Banking Hub. This is something that I and Cllr Charlotte Cupit have worked hard to bring to the town so it is good to see the hub take that next step towards opening.’

‘As part of the process, we asked residents for their views about the best location and fed all of that back to Cash Access UK. They have now signed the lease and we are awaiting on a likely opening date - which is likely to be sometime between now and next Spring.'

‘I look forward to meeting the project team delivering the hub again in the next few weeks to discuss the latest updates and get some further details on how the bank will work. The return of the bank to Clay Cross is great news for the town and, hopefully, it won't be too long until it is open!'

Cllr Charlotte Cupit stated:

"Since the announcement we'd managed to secure a new banking hub, Lee and I have put many suggestions on locations forward, which came from local residents and businesses. I understand that after analysis by the project team this location was best to meet size requirements, accessibility and availability.