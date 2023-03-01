Housing sites in a Derbyshire town scaled back after mass public outcry

Amber Valley Council is based at the Town Hall, Market Place, Ripley.

Amber Valley Borough Council has issued a report updating on the progress of its Local Plan – a blueprint for future development up until 2039.

The plan does not give approval for planning applications for these sites but would earmark them for prospective developers.

It details that plans for 250 homes in Aldred’s Lane and 50 homes in Leafy Lane – both in Heanor – have been scaled back after public consultation.

Plans for 250 homes in Aldred’s Lane have been scaled back after public consultation. The site has been reduced to 180 homes

The Aldred’s Lane site has been reduced to 180 homes and Leafy Lane has been scaled back to just 15 homes.

Council officers detail in the new report that the areas of biodiversity including trees and hedges and other woodland habitats on both sites were to be safeguarded, restricting the number of homes which could be built on each plot.

They also write that the council continues to need the depot site at Leafy Lane, meaning it cannot be built on.

Overall, following public consultation, the council is now looking to plan for 201 fewer homes in the district by 2039 – a total of 7,754 – with two sites in Fritchley and Swanwick being dropped.

A potential 10-home site in Lower Drive, Swanwick, was dropped because the site will now produce less than 10 homes which is below the threshold for plots which contribute towards local plans.

Meanwhile, a 16-home site in Crich Road, Fritchley, has been scrapped because the promoter of the plot has withdrawn it due to it now not being commercially viable for housing due to the physical constraints of the land.

All the remaining 10 sites (aside from the four discussed above) remain unaffected following public consultation, including the landmark 2,000-home site at between Brun Lane and Radbourne Lane in Mackworth – a significant extension of the city of Derby.

The Local Plan itself will now not be adopted until June 2024 at the earliest, council officers report, instead of December 2023.

They write that this delay could be extended even further but must not pass June 30, 2025, or the plan would have to be significantly rewritten to meet new planning legislation approved while the council has been preparing its Local Plan.

Council officers stress that a significant barrier to any progress being made to finally bring in a new Local Plan after many years of work – including a whole draft being scrapped – is the lack of any request from Derby for help it may need in finding sites which don’t fit within the city limits.

There is a legal agreement and a requirement between Amber Valley, Derby and South Derbyshire to cooperate when they are making their respective Local Plans.This includes, if needs be, Amber Valley and South Derbyshire effectively sharing Derby’s housing burden.

It is a well-known fact that the city is much more restricted in terms of potential new housing and industry sites than its neighbouring boroughs and districts, with political leaders calling for Derby’s boundaries to be extended for years.

Council officers say that if Amber Valley proceeds without waiting for any request from Derby – should it eventually choose to ask for help – then it could risk the rejection of its whole plan.

Borough council officers write: “It has not yet been possible to establish the extent of any housing need arising within Derby that may not be met within the city boundary, pending the completion of an assessment by Derby City Council of the capacity for additional housing growth within Derby.

“Consequently, Derby City Council has not yet been in a position to consider making any formal request that the borough council and South Derbyshire District Council consider whether they could contribute towards any unmet need arising within Derby.

“Whilst it is understood that Derby City Council are well advanced in assessing the capacity for further housing growth within Derby, a date has not yet been provided by which any formal request may be submitted to the borough council in relation to any unmet housing need.”

Below are the sites which the council is now looking to earmark for potential future housing, with the number listed being the number of homes which could be built by 2039 – the Mackworth site has an overall total of 2,000 homes, but not all by 2039.