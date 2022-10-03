The last-minute decision was made at a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting on September 29 without any prior notice and any supporting report or documentation and without any expert officer oversight.

However, councillors chose to approve the plan, moving a homeless family – who identify as Romani Gypsy – from the Clifton Road coach park in Ashbourne to a grassy area between the River Derwent and Peak Rail off Harrison Way in Northwood.

The plot of land – four miles north of Matlock – is owned by the district council and would be provided with clean water, toilets and barriers.

Council officers made clear that the family in question, who are said to have caused disruption to residents near the Clifton coach park, could not be evicted without providing an alternative site.

Councillors said they could not continue to move the family from site to site and owned its failures to provide a temporary or permanent plot for Travellers for decades.

They felt the disruption being felt by residents next to the Clifton Road site – where they have stayed since June 24 – was too much to overcome and that the family must be moved.

Cllr Tom Donnelly read out a statement calling for the family to be moved from Ashbourne to Northwood until an extraordinary district council meeting can be called.

This was later clarified as being at some date before the next scheduled meeting on November 24.

Cllr Garry Purdy, leader of the council, said the move had been called for “because of the pressures from Ashbourne and the complaints that have arisen and offences that have been reported”.

He said: “Within the constitution we have got the facility to make an emergency decision, so I went around several sites and I concluded that out of all the sites, in my humble opinion, the least impacted was that site.

“There is impact at every site and we can argue that you can put them somewhere else.

“The Travellers have been at that site in Ashbourne since June 24 and has resulted in extra Travellers going to that site and complaints arising again.

“There has been complaints of witnessing masturbation by an 11-year-old girl and her mother and complaints of indecent exposure, constant noise, and I felt that we have got to do something about it.

“We have only got one tool in the box until our permanent site is ready, until we approve a permanent site somewhere, I can’t think of any other action that we can take except to relieve the people that have continually complained since June 24.

“If you can think of alternative options then please relieve me of this burden.”

Cllr Purdy also offered in the meeting for the family, and another who the council owes a homelessness duty, to be moved to the top of the Temple Road car park in Matlock Bath, where they have previously stayed, once the illumination celebrations have concluded.

Cllr Peter Slack told the meeting that Travellers had previously stayed at a nearby site in Northwood for a number of years, on what is now Derbyshire County Council’s waste and recycling facility.

He said: “It is not a bad site and if it is shielded and enclosed it is a perfectly reasonable site.”

Cllr Robert Archer said: “I don’t think anyone would be surprised to hear that my inbox and I’m sure other Ashbourne members’ inboxes have been pretty busy, but people may be more surprised to hear that these emails have raised just as many concerns on behalf of the welfare of the members of the Traveller family as they have about the impact of the encampment on the local community.

“What has been made abundantly clear is that the current situation on Clifton Road is untenable and it is not fair on the local residents or the family themselves to keep them on that site.

“This latest chapter in the saga only goes further to shine a light on the failure of this council to find a suitable site over several years and the human impact of this failure.”

Cllr Colin Swindell made clear he had no knowledge that the Northwood site was being proposed and that he had received a concerned call from Ashbrook Roofing, which operates near the site, who had heard rumours about the plan.

He said: “I am a bit confused as to why this site has been chosen. I haven’t heard any support for this from our officers or any sort of evidence as to why this would be the ideal site to move them to.

“I understand the residents’ concerns, I understand that resentment builds up over time and perhaps yes we need to move Travellers to an alternative site but I can’t just say arbitrarily ‘yes let’s put them there’.”

Cllr Peter O’Brien said: “I trust our officers. Had they thought this was the right course of action they would have proposed it, they didn’t.

“I respect the fact that the leader of the council has done his own research but what I don’t accept is that one person’s opinion becomes that of the council.”

Cllr Matt Buckler said: “This has been going on for decades and I think as a council we should be ashamed of the situation that we are in.

“The location we are talking about is right next to the White Peak Loop (walking and cycling route), it is right next to Peak Rail, it is in the middle of another community, it is not a sensible place for this to be happening.”

Cllr Mark Salt commented that councillors were “being forced to effectively kick the can down the road”.

Cllr David Hughes said the current car park site was too public of an area for the homeless family and attempts to shield it had not worked.

Meanwhile, Cllr Neil Buttle said that the process seemed “authoritarian”.

He said: “I want to find the option which is kindest to the most people and causes the least suffering.”

Cllr Steve Wain questioned the chosen plot, saying: “This is a dilemma. We have got a family with a homeless need. We have got them in an area where I was of the understanding there was medical provision. They want to be in an area in the south of the county.

“We are going to uproot them from that position and put them in an isolated area at the side of a river, a fast-flowing river.”

Cllr Sue Hobson, deputy leader of the council, felt that the Northwood site may well be a “detriment” to businesses, saying: “It has just been a terrible situation for those people and we are between a rock and a hard place.”

The proposed site is one of the list of 133 plots owned by the council suggested by officers and all roundly dismissed in July.

At that July council meeting councillors one by one said the sites were not acceptable and did not adopt a single one.

Cllr Garry Purdy, leader of the council, and Cllr Dawn Greatorex, were the only councillors to put forward any sites for closer consideration as “maybes”.