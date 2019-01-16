Historic Commons defeat sees majority of Derbyshire MPs vote down Brexit deal

The majority of Derbyshire MPs have voted against the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal in Tuesday’s historic Commons defeat.

Theresa May’s deal was rejected by 432 votes to 202 yesterday (Tuesday, January 15) – the largest defeat for a sitting Government historically.

Labour MPs Toby Perkins, for Chesterfield, Dennis Skinner, for Bolsover, and Ruth George, for High Peak, as well as Conservatives Lee Rowley, for North East Derbyshire, Nigel Mills, for Amber Valley,and Pauline Latham, for Mid Derbyshire, all voted against the deal.

However, Conservatives Maggie Throup, MP for Erewash, and Patrick McLoughlin, MP for Derbyshire Dales, backed the Prime Minister.

Scott Knowles, chief executive at East Midlands Chamber, voiced concerns about what a no-deal Brexit could mean for businesses in the region.

He said: “While some advice has been offered, the full implications of such a departure from the EU remain shrouded in mystery.

“We need to know immediately what the Government’s contingency plan is so that businesses can prepare their own exit strategies and avoid the chaos that is expected to follow a no-deal divorce from the EU. Businesses want this long and laborious chapter of Brexit to come to a swift conclusion. The endless Westminster back-and-forth only causes business frustration to increase.”