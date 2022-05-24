Have your say on plans to regenerate Chesterfield town centre

The £10.28m Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield scheme aims to transform the town centre.

It includes plans for Chesterfield’s historic market grounds, along with proposals to maximise the potential of the iconic Crooked Spire as a key attraction for visitors.

Together with the £17m refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall – which received planning permission in March 2022 – the project is being brought forward thanks to almost £20m which the council secured from the national levelling up fund at the end of last year.

Chesterfield town centre

The latest designs for the scheme were approved by the council’s Cabinet this month and are out for public consultation until July 8 2022 before a final Master Plan is developed.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We’re really excited to share our proposals for the town centre with the residents and businesses of Chesterfield, as well as those who work in and visit our borough.

“This is a chance for people to learn more about the plans and our vision for the future – and then tell us what they think, to help shape the final proposals.

“It builds on the consultation we held last summer, seeking views on plans to revitalise our historic market. Overall there was strong support for our ambition but some issues about the stall layout and size were raised – we have worked really closely with market traders, listened to their views and updated our plans based on their feedback, so having your say really does make a difference to the future of the town.”

People can take part in the consultation online at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/town-centre-consultation or visit an exhibition which is on display in the Visitor Information Centre in Rykneld Square (Mondays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm) during the consultation period, where paper copies of the plans and survey will be available to view.

Cllr Sarvent added: “Chesterfield has been a flourishing market town for hundreds of years, but like places everywhere, we must address the challenges that the increase in online shopping presents to the future sustainability of our town centre.

“Our town has so much to offer, and we want to harness and build on this to create a town centre that remains vibrant, and relevant in today’s world.

“This project, together with the scheme to refurbish our historic Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum, will transform the experience for those visiting the town centre, and help sustain the economic future for the wider borough.”

Levelling up funding is being used to extend the council’s planned regeneration of the market grounds, with extra investment now centred on key public spaces and the connections between them – including Burlington Street, Corporation Street, Rykneld Square, Spire Walk, Market Square and New Square.

It is proposed that new paving, seating, lighting, and street furniture will combine with more greenery, to create better-looking and better-connected spaces which people can enjoy and socialise in.

The Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project will complement work to regenerate the Northern Gateway and – at the other side of town – will connect with plans to transform the area around Chesterfield Station.

Key areas of focus are:

Corporation Street – a tree-lined boulevard with improved paving and lighting will transform this key gateway to the town centre and provide a welcoming environment for visitors to the refurbished theatre and museum.

Spire Walk – the council will work in partnership with the Church of St Mary and All Saints to create a more welcoming and attractive space in which to enjoy our iconic Crooked Spire.

Rykneld Square – the proposals seek to make better use of this open public space – providing a better connection with the Crooked Spire, improving the feel and flow of this area.

Burlington Street – proposed upgrades to paving, planting and lighting will create a more attractive main route – better connecting the Market Place and High Street through to Rykneld Square and Spire Walk.

New Square and Market Place – a multi-million pound investment will revitalise Chesterfield’s historic market. The plans will create a modern, vibrant town centre experience with additional space alongside our traditional markets to host outdoor events and speciality markets. The council has worked with local traders to develop a revised market stall and layout design for the main market, and to consider how New Square could be used to complement the town centre offer in future.

Packers Row – under existing plans, in place before the successful bid for levelling up funding, this area will also undergo improvement, following the completion of similar public realm works at the nearby Elder Way. Plans include improved lighting and paving, with an overhead light canopy to add character.

Respondents to the public consultation will be entered into a prize draw to win £50 worth of Love2Shop vouchers.