Have your say on four proposed traveller sites in North East Derbyshire

North East Derbyshire Council are asking residents for their views on proposals for 12 residential pitches for travellers at four sites across the district.

Potential sites that have been identified are Dark Lane at Calow for up to two pitches, Dark Lane at North Wingfield for up to three pitches, Greenway at Wingerworth for up to four pitches and Temperance Hill at Wooley Moor for up to three pitches.

The feedback the Council receive from the consultation will contribute to plans for Provision for Gypsies and Travellers in the North East Derbyshire Local Plan.

The consultation was launched on January 4 and will run until February 15.

To respond to it, click here: https://bolsover.jdi-consult.net/localplan/