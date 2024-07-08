General Election 2024: Live updates from Derbyshire - as Derbyshire turns completely red

Ben Page, the CEO of pollster Ipsos, is speaking at the KCL event I’m at. He said: “The exit poll has turned out to be pretty good over the last few years, particularly on the lead for major parties. There were some more challenges in terms of changing constituency boundaries, it’s in line with what we saw before the election.” Page said the striking thing was the scale of the Tory defeat. He told the audience: “Broadly, the thing that strikes me here, the COnservative Party the lean, mean, winning machine. It’s got fewer MPs if this is remotely correct than their worst result in 1906. “It will only take a few of them to trigger another leadership campaign, so they’ll have plenty to keep them busy. “It’s a smaller majority than Blair achieved in 1997. The large Labour majority that we were expecting has happened.” Exit poll predicts Labour landslide Keir Starmer is expected to win by a landslide. The BBC’s exit poll predicts Labour will win 410 seats, with the Tories left on just 131. The Lib Dems are predicted to win 61 seats, with Reform UK the fourth largest party with 13.