Future of post office in Derbyshire town centre secured – after fears over potential permanent closure were raised
In November 2024, The Post Office confirmed today that 115 branches were at risk of being closed across the UK. Matlock’s post office on Bank Road was among the sites that faced an uncertain future, with proposals for the branch including being transferred to a retail partner or independent postmaster – or potentially being shut down permanently.
John Whitby, MP for the Derbyshire Dales, has confirmed positive news for the post office today (Friday, May 30). He announced that a new franchise partner will take control of the Matlock’s post office later this year – and will continue to offer a full range of services.
In a statement, he said: “I’ve been informed that from September 2025, the Matlock Post Office on Bank Road will be operated by a new franchise partner, ZCO Ltd.
“The good news is that the branch will remain in its current location, continue offering the full range of services, and will benefit from extended opening hours on Tuesday mornings.
“This change is part of the Post Office’s move to a fully franchised network across the UK, aimed at securing the long-term future of local branches.
“I’ll continue to monitor the situation to ensure a smooth transition and that local residents continue to receive the service they rely on. For more information or to share your views, visit postofficeviews.co.uk or email [email protected].”
