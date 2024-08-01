Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire County Council has issued an update on the future of a number of bus services connecting towns across the region.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that a new operator has been found for the 140, 141, 142 and 143 bus services.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Earlier this month we updated you on the reliability and service issues that Derbyshire Community Transport (DCT) had been experiencing with the 140, 141, 142 and 143 services – which run around the Alfreton, Crich, Holloway, Matlock, Tansley and Wessington areas.

“As a result of these issues, it was agreed DCT would give up the contract to run the service. Since then, our public transport team have been working hard to re-tender the service and agree a new operator.

The future of several bus services in Derbyshire has been secured by DCC.

“We’re now pleased to let you know that from Tuesday, August 27, Stagecoach Yorkshire will be taking on the contract for these bus services. The buses will run on the same route and timetable and also continue to serve the local schools.

“We know how important rural services like this one are, and so we are pleased to have been able to secure a new operator to improve the reliability and service in these areas.”

Timetable and ticketing information will be made available when ready through Stagecoach Yorkshire's website here.