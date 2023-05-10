Full town and parish election results for NE Derbyshire, Staveley, Bolsover and the High Peak

Below are the elected councillors for Staveley Town Council and High Peak Town Council as well as for the related parish council elections in the High Peak, NE Derbyshire District and Bolsover District.

Staveley Town Council:

Barrow Hill – Barry Bungham (Lib Dem), Kelly Marie Thornton (Lib Dem).

The 2023 Local Elections in Derbyshire also included some town and parish council elections alongside the district and borough elections.

Duckmanton – Susan Victoria Bean (Lab), Deborah Ann Wheeldon (Lab).

Hollingwood – Paul Mann (Ind), Allan Keith Ogle (Lab).

Lowgates South – Elaine Joyce Tidd (Lab).

Middlecroft – Carl Chambers (No party listed), Barry Dyke (Lab), Jacqueline Ridgway (Lab), Paul Wilson (Ind).

There were also uncontested elections in the remaining Staveley Town council wards and all Brimington Parish Council wards.

High Peak Town Council:

New Mills Ollersett ward – Steven Davey (New Mills Together), Matthew Donovan (New Mills Together), Beth Eadie (New Mills Together), Simon Evans (New Mills Together), Katy Pearson (New Mills Together).

Whittle Ward – David Aris-Sutton (New Mills Together), Andrew Denton (New Mills Together), Margaret Le Messurier-Ritchie (New Mills Together), John Reed (New Mills Together), Andrew Stowell (New Mills Together).

High Peak Parish Council Elections:

Hayfield – Jody Appleton (Ind), Lisa Bevins (No party listed), Mick Conway (Ind), Abby Feetham (No party listed), Eva Lawson (No party listed), Paul Senior (Ind), David Toft (No party listed), Joss Underwood (Ind).

Edale – Joanna Collins (No party listed), Harry Gilbert (No party listed), Ceri Jackson (No party listed), Julie Morten (No party listed), John Shirt (No party listed).

Uncontested – Bamford with Thornhill, Castleton, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Charlesworth, Chinley, Buxworth and Brownside, Chisworth, Derwent and Hope Woodlands, Hartington Upper Quarter, Hope with Aston, Peak Forest, Tintwistle, Whaley Bridge, Wormhill and Green Fairfield.

NE Derbyshire Parish Council Elections:

Ashover – James Armitage (Con), John Cook (No party listed), James Daykin (Professional mining engineer), Stephen Dronfield (No party listed), Angela Early (Retired practice manager), Richard Fidler (No party listed), Lucy Hunter-Bott ( No party listed), Christopher Miller (No party listed), David Thomas (Playground Project and Tree Warden Support), Wilfred Wilmot (No party listed).

Brackenfield – Lindsay Eyre, John Pearson, Catherine Pilsbury, Linda Walker, Frederick Wragg (All without a listed party).

Brampton Cutthorpe – Nicola Cunnane, Peter Elliott, Karen Lane, Andrew Wood (All without party name listed).

Clay Cross North – Jorgie Cullen (Lab), Margaret Jones (Lab), Geoffrey Morley (Lab), Nicola Morley (Lab), Andrew Rouse (Lab), Kathleen Rouse (Lab), Garry Skinner (Lab).

Dronfield Coal Aston – Susan Birkitt (Con), Mark Foster (Con), Keith Hutchinson (Ind).

Dronfield Dyche – Alexander Dale (Con).

Dronfield Gosforth Valley – Lilian Deighton (Con), Michelle Emmens (Con), Pamela Jones (Con), Richard Welton (Con).

Dronfield North – Graham Baxter (Lab), David Cheetham (Lab), Christine Smith (Lab).

Dronfield South – Leah Coles (Lab), Angelique Foster (Con), Marie Ireland (Con), Caroline Smith (Lab), John Yates (Lab).

Dronfield Summerfield – Philip Wright (Con).

Dronfield Woodhouse – Kevin Tait (Con).

Eckington, Marsh Lane, Ridgeway and Troway – Andrew Dye (Ind), Sarah Marsh (Lib Dem), Carolyn Renwick (Con).

Eckington, Renishaw, Spinkhill – Christine Gare (Lab), Carol Lloyd (Con), Morag May-Allen (Con).

Eckington South – Kathleen Clegg (Lab), Beverley Kenyon (Con), David Landall (Lab), Denise Musson (Con), Stephen Pickering (Lab).

Killamarsh West – Stephen Clough (Con), Christopher Curzon (Con), David Drabble (Con), Carol Eggington (Con), Clive Fletcher (Lab), Caro Lacey (Lab), Billie Morris (Lab), William Rice (Lab), and Jayne Sherman (Con).

Killamarsh East – Tony Lacey (Lab), Harold Laws (Lab), Stephen Reed (Con), Wendy Tinley (Con), John Windle (Lab), Kevin Wood (Con).

North Wingfield West – Jayne Barry (Lab), Gail Blamire (Lab), Philip Edinboro (Lab), Michael Smith (Lab), Keith Turton (Lab).

Shirland and Higham – Barry Barnes (Local resident), Anne Brown, Anne Bush, Amanda Green, Janice Hacz (All without party listed), Margaret Kimber (Local Community Volunteer), Ritchie Knowles (No party listed), Guy Liggett (Con), Geoffrey Mather (No party listed), James Newton (No party listed), Michael Roe (Con), David Williamson (No party listed).

Tupton – Antony Bingham (Lib Dem), John Cooper (Lab), Nadine Dart (Lib Dem), Catherine Goodyer (Lab), David Hancock (Lib Dem), June Hancock (Lib Dem), Paula Maude (Lib Dem), Stephen Peters (Lab), Ross Shipman (Lib Dem), Keith Windley (Lib Dem), and Pamela Windley (Lib Dem).

Wingerworth Adlington – David Hancock (Lib Dem), and Ross Shipman (Lib Dem).

Wingerworth – Neil Baker (Con), Patricia Coleman (Ind), Trevor Collins (Ind), Ian Eames (Ind), Ian Ford (Ind), Cecilia Harper (Ind), Steven Hodgson (Ind), Anne Knyhynyckyj (Ind), Stepehn Walker (Con).

Bolsover District Parish Council Elections:

Ault Hucknall – uncontested.

Barlborough – Maxine Dixon (Con, James Haywood (Lab), David Dixon (Con),

Jane Haywood (Lab), Brian Watson (Lab), Vicki Waplington (Lab), Hilary Gilmour (Lab), Dawn Walton (Lab).

Blackwell – uncontested.

Blackwell (Hillcote) – Brian Stocks (Ind), and Stephen Knox (Ind).

Blackwell (Newton) – uncontested.

Blackwell (Westhouses) – uncontested.

Clowne East – Ross Walker (Ind), David Bennett (Lab), Allan Bailey (Ind), Craig Salt (Ind), Robert Hiney-Saunders (Lab), Glyn Hughes (Ind), Neil Page (Lab), Christine Hiney-Saunders (Lab).

Clowne North – James Haywood (Lab), and Vicki Wapplington (Lab).

Clowne West – Will Fletcher (Con), and Karl Reid (Lab).

Elmton with Creswell – Steve Smith (Ind), Rita Turner (Lab), Duncan McGregor (Lab), Paul Colbert (Lab), Amanda Davis (Lab), Enid Phyllis Glassey (Lab), Jamie Bend (Lab), Catherine Gilfillan (Lab), James Wells (Lab), Martin Saunders (Ind), Mark Bryant (Lab).

Glapwell – uncontested.

Hodthorpe and Belph – Doreen Potts, Linda Kerry, Sheila Hardie, Steven Murfie, Michelle Clarke, Joseph Clarke, Mark Heald (All listed as no political party).

Langwith (Bassett) – uncontested.

Langwith Bathurst – Sandra Peake (Lab), Brett Elliott (Lab), Lisa Fritchley (Lab), and Yvonne Mather (Ind).

Langwith (Poulter) – Christine Dale (Lab), Salena Berry (Lab), Stewart Broadley (Ind), Janet Smith (Ind).

Old Bolsover Central – Reg Tooth (No political party).

Old Bolsover East – Anne Clarke (Labour and Co-operative Party), Mandy Creswell (Lab), Rowan Clarke (Labour and Co-operative Party), Paul Goodwin (No political party).

Old Bolsover North with Shuttlewood – Donna Hales (Lab), Ashley Taylor (Lab), and Cathy Jeffery (Lab).

Old Bolsover South – Julie Rushby (Ind), Derek Adams (Ind), Michael Pearce (Lab).

Old Bolsover with Stanfree – uncontested.

Pinxton (Broadmeadows) – uncontested.

Pinxton – Mary Dooley (Lab), Mark Hinman (Lab), Richard Street (Lab), Lisa Brentnall (Lab), Valerie Meredith (Lab), Patricia Oldfield (Lab), Antony Slack (Lab), Sharon Palos (Lab), David Palos (Lab).

Pleasley – uncontested.

Scarcliffe North – Rowan Clarke (Labour and Co-operative), John Young (Ind), Carol Wood (Con), and Justin Rigg (Ind).

Scarcliffe South – uncontested.

Shirebrook and Langwith – uncontested.

Shirebrook North – Pauline Chapman (Lab), Shaun Cheeesman (Lab), Terry Chapman (Lab), Paul Harford (Labour and Co-operative), Brian Murray-Carr (Lab), Nicola Smith (Lab), Chris Kane (Lab).

Shirebrook South – Christine Dale (Lab), Sarah Brooks (Lab), John Lewis (Lab), Jen Wilson (Lab), Dale Smith (Lab), Vicky Kirby (Lab), and Marian Stockdale (Lab).

South Normanton Central – Lisa Powell (Lab), Adam Summers (Lab), and Sharon Coleman (Con).

South Normanton East – Emma Stevenson (Lab), John Cox (Ind), and Aileen Coleman (Ind).

South Normanton West – Brian Marshall (Lab), Mike Jovic (Lab), Olivia Ball (Ind), Julian Siddle (Con), Susan Burnham (Ind), Sue Cox (Ind), and Alfie Mountford (Con).

Tibshelf – Juston Gilbody (Ind), Alison Beckett (Ind), Sue Wood (Ind), Gerry Foley (Ind), Ray Heffer (Ind), Lian Kongscott (Ind), Reg Vaughan (Ind), Ben Jones (Ind), Marc Watkinson (Ind), Helen Varney (Ind), and Michell Ann Ward (Ind).