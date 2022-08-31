Former Chesterfield hotel to be converted into housing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Abbeydale Hotel, in Cobden Road, was one of the top rated Chesterfield hotels on Tripadvisor, but was converted into a single residential dwelling in recent years.

The building is now to be split into four two-bedroomed homes following an application by M and G Sobti Ltd to Chesterfield Borough Council.

In a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Tuesday, August 30, Councillor Howard Borrell commented: “You can see how the building could be divided into four quite comfortably really.”

Each house has an allocated off street parking space and there is also an on street residents parking scheme.