Flooding minister Rebecca Pow has visited Matlock to see how new flood defences have protected the town following Storm Babet.

Derbyshire County Council’s Deputy Leader, Councillor Simon Spencer said: “I was pleased to welcome Rebecca Pow to Matlock so that she could see for herself how the newly completed flood defences protected the town from flooding.

“The River Derwent got pretty close to the top of the flood wall, but did not breach it. And our pumps, which we sited on Bakewell Road, dealt with the excess surface rainwater so that those businesses who were flooded previously were protected.

“We had a full and frank discussion with the Minister and our district council colleagues about the flooding. We are very aware that although Matlock was saved from flooding this time around, this was not the case in other parts of the county.

“We estimate that around 1,700 properties were flooded in Derbyshire, causing devastation, upset and heartache for all those who have been affected. And we have damage on hundreds of roads and bridges to deal with and at its peak around 200 roads were closed due to the flooding.

“We made the case for extra funding to help us pay for the damage caused by the floods to our roads, bridges and pavements, which will be in the millions of pounds.