First Ukrainian refugees welcomed to Derbyshire

Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council Councillor Alex Dale visited the family staying with a host couple as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which asks UK volunteers to provide accommodation for refugees for at least six months.

Speaking at the NEDDC full council meeting last night (April 25), he said: “I was very pleased to pay a visit to who we believe to be the first family to arrive in Derbyshire to welcome them, and also to say a huge thank you on behalf of the district to a sponsor couple.”

He added: “It goes without saying that this huge thank you extends to all those who decided to do something amazing.”

The first Ukrainian family has been welcomed to Derbyshire. Photo shows a young Ukrainian refugee sitting on a suicatse after disembarking from Moldova at the international airport of Bordeaux in Merignac. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Home Office figures updated on April 19 reveal so far 32 visas for refugees have been issued for North East Derbyshire, 25 for Chesterfield, 26 for Bolsover and 98 for the Derbyshire Dales.

Furthermore 52 visas have been issued for Amber Valley, 69 for High Peak, 29 for Erewash, 51 for South Derbyshire and 61 for Derby.

Coun Dale said NEDDC officers have been working with fellow district and borough councils, as well as Derbyshire County Council and community and volunteer sectors to meet Government requirements for rehoming people.

He said: “Our core role within the guidance is to provide the home safety checks and I’m really pleased to say that our Environmental Health team has been leading the way across the county in terms of establishing a standardised digital accommodation inspection process, which will be available for all authorities throughout the county.”

NEDDC has put together a welcome pack for refugees, which includes information on how to access services including libraries and leisure centres, as well as how to contact a councillor if needed.

Coun Dale said: “We’ve also provided all Ukrainian arrivals with a free leisure pass for use in any of our four facilities for the purpose of promoting health and well-being, but also so they can keep in touch with us by visiting our services and hopefully meet people locally as well.”