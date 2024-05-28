ELECTION: Lib Dems announce five year plan to give patients in Derbyshire right to see a GP within a week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Liberal Democrats have announced that their five year plan to give patients in Derbyshire a legal right to see a GP within a week or 24-hours if in urgent need will be in their General Election manifesto.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Last year there were 1,685,383 appointments that took over two weeks here in Derbyshire, equating to 24.3 per cent of appointments. This included a staggering 633,184 which took longer than a month, equating to 9.3 per cent of all appointments. Under the Liberal Democrats plans every single patient will have the right to see their GP in seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of disturbingly long waits in Derbyshire has been getting worse. In 2022, there were 1,368,702 over two weeks, or 20.9 per cent of all appointments. Last year this shot up drastically to 1,658,383 or 24.3 per cent of all appointments.

Barry Holliday - Lib Dem

The Liberal Democrats have said that under their plans, patients will no longer be left waiting for an appointment and risk their conditions getting worse.

The party will deliver the plan by:

· Increasing the number of full-time equivalent GPs by 8,000, half by boosting recruitment and half from retaining more experienced GPs.

· Freeing up GPs’ time by giving more prescribing rights and public health advisory services to qualified pharmacists, nurse practitioners and paramedics.

· Introducing a universal 24/7 GP booking system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Removing top-down bureaucracy to let practices hire the staff they need and invest in training.

Mid Derbyshire’s Liberal Democrats said that this Conservative government had “abandoned local health services” and called for a “fair deal for Derbyshire’s patients”.

Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Mid Derbyshire, Barry Holliday said::

“This Conservative government has driven our area’s local health services into the ground. Thousands of patients in Derbyshire are facing agonisingly long waits, often in terrible pain whilst waiting to see their GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Conservative party have proven themselves totally unfit to run our NHS. They have abandoned local health services and it is patients bearing the brunt of their neglect.