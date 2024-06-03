ELECTION: Dronfield secures £20M for levelling up as North East Derbyshire benefits from new investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Rowley, the Parliamentary Candidate for North East Derbyshire, has strongly welcomed the announcement of £20 million in regeneration and improvement funds for Dronfield, should the Conservatives be re-elected on 4th July.

Since his election in 2017, Lee has focused on winning North East Derbyshire's fair share. That has included town regeneration funds for Clay Cross, Staveley and Chesterfield, along with the opening of a new banking hub on one of our high streets. He has also worked with local Councillors on improvement projects in Killamarsh with the sports centre and in Eckington. This latest £20 million for Dronfield is another significant step forward in ensuring that North East Derbyshire is fit for the future.

Under the plan, if the Conservatives win the election, Dronfield will receive £20 million of funds over the next ten years to be spent how the people of Dronfield, represented by a town board made up of local people, businesses and the MP, decide how it should be spent. The commitment is another confirmation of the focus given to North Derbyshire by the Conservatives for the long-term.

Lee Rowley, Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for North East Derbyshire

Commenting Lee said:

"This is massive news for Dronfield and North East Derbyshire – another example of our commitment to ensure our area receives its fair share. We've done hugely well in the last Parliament in terms of both getting money and winning commitments. Getting £20 million promised for Dronfield is another massive step forward.

The good news for Dronfield is on top of the new A&E for The Royal, the new school that has been committed to for Wingerworth, the £50 million of regeneration funds already allocated to Clay Cross and Staveley, and the millions allocated to Chesterfield Town Centre, along with the two new stations that have been promised for Killamarsh and Barrow Hill.

And this is why who your MP is matters. The work that has happened in Westminster over the last 7 years is really paying off. Should the funding be allocated in the next Parliament, North East Derbyshire’s next MP will play a central role in making sure that these funds are spent in the best way to benefit Dronfield as a whole. And that’s why we need an MP who knows Dronfield and who has experience about how to make regeneration work. I hope to be re-elected in order to be able to ensure this proposal happens and to continue to fight for re-generation funds for North East Derbyshire as a whole."

