Disused Derbyshire lake in former quarry which became anti-social behaviour hotspot up for sale

The Cemex property off Pasture Lane in Long Eaton, opposite the Spring Lakes Watersports Centre, has attracted attention for all the wrong reasons, with people breaking in to swim but also blocking the road and causing noise disruption.

Now building materials firm Cemex is advertising the 67-acre site for sale for £350,000, with agent Fisher German listing stating: “The property extends to about 66.78 acres comprising a versatile and attractive lake, mixed deciduous woodland with glades and grassland in a ring fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The property was previously utilised for mineral extraction and has been restored to provide a peaceful and nature-rich habitat well served by internal paths.

The Cemex property off Pasture Lane in Long Eaton, opposite the Spring Lakes Watersports Centre, has attracted attention for all the wrong reasons, with people breaking in to swim but also blocking the road and causing noise disruption.

“For your own personal safety we ask you to take great care and be as vigilant as possible when undertaking an inspection of the property.”

The advert details that there are two access points off Pasture Lane and it is “easily accessible from both Derby and Nottingham” and “conveniently located close to Long Eaton and the M1”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Spring Lakes centre management said they had had to send their own lifeguards over to the disused lake to rescue people in trouble in the water, suspecting it was only a matter of time before someone died there.

Cemex had said it took its responsibilities as a landowner seriously, saying trespassers were not permitted and signs were in place and new fencing and life buoys were installed.

The watersports centre had also said in February that it had asked Cemex if it could buy or rent the property in order to maintain safety, but Cemex did not respond to them and would not comment on that line of inquiry when approached by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A spokesperson for the watersports centre, set up in 2019, said: “Spring Lakes will be making a significant offer for the West Lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have also been in discussions with the Trent Windsurfing Club and have agreed, should we be successful, that we will negotiate a long-term lease for them, securing their future.”

Cemex was approached for comment but has not responded as of this article’s publication.

In a February Erewash Borough Council licensing hearing for the watersports site, management had said noise and parking problems which some believe to be linked to the watersports centre were actually trespassers entering the neighbouring Cemex site, bringing down the watersports centre’s reputation.

Stephen Barnett, a director at Spring Lakes, had told the hearing: “People trespass on the lake opposite owned by the quarry company and people park everywhere, all over the grass verges, it is causing an ongoing nightmare for residents to deal with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Hill, co-owner of Spring Lakes, had told the hearing: “The complaints we have received are actually to do with people at the Cemex quarry site, it is generally those people causing problems.

“We have had to send lifeguards over to fetch people out of that lake, it is dangerous, and we have been in talks with Cemex to do something about it. People are breaking through the fence on a regular basis and going into the lake.

“HS2 was supposed to be going over the back of that lake so that’s why nothing has been done with it, but that has been scrapped now. There are open water swimming Facebook groups which list all the places you can swim free of charge and it has made it onto those lists.

“In its current state, someone is going to die on that site eventually.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cemex had said: “Cemex takes its responsibilities as a landowner seriously.

“We have communicated previously that this is private land and trespassers are not permitted, and there is clear signage to this effect on site. We carry out regular boundary inspections and where necessary, repair, replace, and renew damaged fencing, signage and life buoys.

“These checks will be increasing as the weather improves, and during holiday periods. Any criminal damage is reported to the authorities.

“We would like to reiterate that quarry lakes are incredibly dangerous and not suitable for swimming – they present a real risk of cold water shock, unknown water depth, the possibility of unknown hazards and other debris beneath the water level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad