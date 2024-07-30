District council’s £2.6m revamp of a Bolsover retirement complex nears completion
The council invested the money as part of its Safe and Warm scheme which led to a full refurbishment of the flats and the building of two new, one-bedroom bungalows, at the complex on Pleasant Avenue, at Hills Town, on the outskirts of Bolsover town.
Contracts manager Andrew Gaskin, of Davlin Construction told the council’s Bolsover TV: “Just like on the wider schemes we have done – it’s fantastic.
“Saying it’s a 70s building that we have transformed, it’s a fantastic facility, all mod cons, controlled heating systems. Yeah, It’s a fantastic facility for them.”
The accommodation includes re-fitted one-bedroom flats, and one-bedroom bed-sits and when it is completed by the end of the summer for returning, rental tenants and residents it will also feature a complete communal area refurbishment, a scooter store extension and a new residents’ lounge extension.
Work began in April, 2022, including re-modelling the bedsit accommodation into one-bedroom flats complete with wet rooms and replacing the communal heating system with individual heating.
The property was originally built in 1977 with guest facilities and a garden and it is overseen by a non-resident management team under Bolsover District Council’s housing authority, based at The Arc, in Clowne, and Derbyshire County Council’s social care authority.
