District council’s £2.6m revamp of a Bolsover retirement complex nears completion

Valley View Residential Accommodation On Pleasant Avenue, Bolsover, Courtesy Of Bolsover District Council

Bolsover District Council has announced that a £2.6m refurbishment of the Valley View independent living retirement housing scheme for the elderly will hopefully be completed by the end of the summer.

The council invested the money as part of its Safe and Warm scheme which led to a full refurbishment of the flats and the building of two new, one-bedroom bungalows, at the complex on Pleasant Avenue, at Hills Town, on the outskirts of Bolsover town.

Contracts manager Andrew Gaskin, of Davlin Construction told the council’s Bolsover TV: “Just like on the wider schemes we have done – it’s fantastic.

“Saying it’s a 70s building that we have transformed, it’s a fantastic facility, all mod cons, controlled heating systems. Yeah, It’s a fantastic facility for them.”

The accommodation includes re-fitted one-bedroom flats, and one-bedroom bed-sits and when it is completed by the end of the summer for returning, rental tenants and residents it will also feature a complete communal area refurbishment, a scooter store extension and a new residents’ lounge extension.

Work began in April, 2022, including re-modelling the bedsit accommodation into one-bedroom flats complete with wet rooms and replacing the communal heating system with individual heating.