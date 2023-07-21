Proposals for the new homes in Dunston will be approved or rejected by Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee this coming Monday (July 24). The plans have angered a number of locals, however, with some saying it will damage their way of life and perhaps make the narrow and windy road running through Dunston ‘even more dangerous’.

But William Davis Homes, the developers behind the plan, have insisted they have ‘listened carefully to local feedback’ and made ‘significant changes’ to the proposals as a result.

They also add that, despite campaigners claiming the plans could lead to more accidents, the Highways Agency does not object to the proposals.

An artist's impression of how the Dunston Grange development could look. Image: William Davis Homes.

In a statement issued to the Derbyshire Times a spokesperson for William Davis Homes said: “As a responsible developer, William Davis Homes has given local people an opportunity to share their views on the plans. As well as receiving positive feedback, with some respondents saying the development would make a valuable contribution towards the need for new housing, we have acted on concerns that were raised.

“In particular, the location of the proposed local centre (which could include a small supermarket and a family orientated pub) has been moved from the top of the site to the middle of the development, adjacent to the site for the new primary school, to create a community hub. This will better serve the future development and existing local community. Being located centrally, the local centre will be accessible for residents via walking and cycling.

“Following further feedback, the revised masterplan has also removed a parcel of development to avoid an ecologically sensitive area and increase the gap to nearby villages. Proposals include the enhancement of this area to provide additional habitat space and increase biodiversity.”

Significant open space will be provided as part of the development with a new park and play areas as well as walking and cycling paths through the site and into adjacent areas. The Highways Agency have confirmed that the access points proposed to Dunston Road are acceptable and that access into the main part of the site would be widened.

The spokesperson added: “The reinstatement of the cricket pitch will be secured through an S106 agreement. This has been welcomed by the local council’s leisure services department.

“As part of the plans, William Davis Homes has renewed its commitment to work in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council to deliver its award-winning employment and training scheme, which to date has resulted in the recruitment of apprentices trained at Chesterfield College, the use of locally-sourced tradespeople and materials and providing work experience for schools and colleges in the area.”

As previously reported, residents of Dunston have raised a number of objections to the proposals with some claiming it will lead to more accidents and impact upon the local economy.

