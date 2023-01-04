Developer told to go back to drawing board over traffic safety fears at Derbyshire village housing site

The development off Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland, was initially refused by North East Derbyshire District Council on grounds that it would harm the character of the area and mean the loss of open space – a decision overturned by the Planning Inspectorate.

When applicants Trustees Of Ted Speed And Pauline Speed Hallfield Trust returned to the planning committee to vary the conditions of the permission and alter the layout, members raised concerns over the road safety, as well as the potential loss of a hedgerow and protected trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They pointed out that a proposed new access point was in close proximity to an already busy junction at Lilac Way, and the applicant was using out of date traffic information, which didn’t take into account new houses being built nearby.

The development off Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland, was initially refused by North East Derbyshire District Council on grounds that it would harm the character of the area and mean the loss of open space – a decision overturned by the Planning Inspectorate.

Councillor Mark Foster said he did not oppose the ‘principle’ of the changes, but pointed out the planning inspector had imposed conditions, which would be scrapped if the amendments were accepted.

“It’s been through the process where it came locally and it’s been through a planning inspectorate,” he commented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The planning inspector has put those conditions on for a reason.

“It was looked at thoroughly the first time and proper regard was given to this, detailed regard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad