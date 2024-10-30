Derbyshire’s councils hoping Autumn Budget will ease their financial strain

Derbyshire’s councils, like many nationwide, have already been making unpopular saving plans to balance their 2024-25 finances and some have become concerned about the future of regeneration schemes with a change of Government and today’s Autumn Budget announcement.

The new Labour Government is reportedly already said to be considering billions of pounds in tax rises and spending cuts in its Autumn Budget to be announced today (October 30) after claiming the previous Conservative Government left behind a £22bn blackhole in the public finances.

But Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to announce a £240m investment for public services and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government will clamp down on Government waste and tax avoidance while targeting economic growth.

Financially-stretched Derbyshire County Council, which is managing its own estimated budget deficit of over £39m, announced in the summer that its overall savings target for 2024-25 stands at £31.3m with the savings to be delivered totalling £30.2m.

And struggling Chesterfield Borough Council has revealed it is still on track to deliver over £2.5m of savings after introducing saving plans while prioritising funding services as it works towards managing its own forecast £4m budget deficit for the 2024/25 financial year.

Both county and borough councils have previously blamed their plight upon reduced and uncertain Government funding, the cost of living crisis, the impact of Covid-19, inflation rates, pay awards rising costs and a growing demand on services, particularly in the case of the county council, with adults’ and children’s care.

Their financial positions and the struggle to meet growing public needs and demands may be further affected by the Autumn Budget announcement if, as is feared, workers and pensioners may indirectly feel the impact of tax rises and spending cuts made in other areas which could put further pressure upon councils.

Derbyshire County Council’s Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, has already been urging Government to provide extra funding to deal with the costs of looking after children in care and Deputy Leader, Cllr Simon Spencer, has stated the increasing demand for services, particularly in adult social care and children’s services and safeguarding, is an on-going challenge that requires intervention from the new Labour Government.

NE Derbyshire District, Bolsover District and High Peak Borough councils, who have faced nowhere near the same extent of pressures as the county council and Chesterfield council, still felt, however, it was necessary earlier in the year to raise their council tax rates and their housing rents.

High Peak Borough Council has also been looking at implementing a number of increases in fees and charges including for using council car parks as well as for its Carelink sheltered support service.

All of Derbyshire’s main authorities also approved maximum annual council tax increases earlier in the year with most residents facing around £75 extra in charges.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has ruled out increasing National Insurance, income tax and VAT rates but she is expected to increase other levies such as higher fuel duty, inheritance tax and capital gains tax to raise £40bn in extra revenue which could over time increase the tax burden on workers and pensioners who already face winter fuel allowance cutbacks.

A potential increase for employers in national insurance payments could also be passed on by companies to their employees with reduced pay increases and the Government has also said that it aims to make significant welfare and benefit savings.

And the Chancellor’s plans to relax fiscal rules to allow the Government to borrow more money for public investment could, some experts claim, mean interest rates will stay higher for longer and may result in higher mortgage rates and reduced pensions.

In one of the latest Autumn Budget revelations. the Government is also expected to announce that the single bus fare cap in England will be raised to £3 from the current limit of £2.

The Confederation of Passenger Transport fears an increase to £3 will pose challenges to many passengers, and Greenpeace says the move does not consider the poorest in society and it makes ‘no political, economic or environmental sense’.

But the Government does hope to provide more funding and support for the NHS to address waiting lists and to increase the number of available appointments.

The Local Government Association has previously claimed three quarters of councils expect hardship to increase over the rest of the financial year and that councils need more certainty and consistent funding to maintain staff, services and networks that help the most vulnerable.

A recent Local Government Association survey on councils’ financial positions revealed one in four of the respondents stated they were very or fairly likely to apply for Exceptional Financial Support from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in the next couple of years.

Social care councils also cited children’s social care, adult social care, special educational needs and disabilities, home to school transport and temporary accommodation as the five service areas of most concern in budget setting for 2025/26.

Councils struggling to balance their own financial budgets for the 2024/25 financial year will no doubt be hoping the Autumn Budget announcement will address the cost of living crisis and help to reduce the growing public demand upon authority services as the Government targets economic growth.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said Britain ‘must embrace the harsh light of fiscal reality’ but he claims the Government is set to prevent ‘devastating austerity’ and insists there will be no taxes on working people.

He has also stated that the Autumn Budget is expected to be ‘painful’ and that those most able to do so should be expected to carry the heaviest load.

In addition, Derbyshire County Council is still waiting to hear back from the Government’s Department for Transport on its business case to secure funding for the £166m Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route bypass scheme aimed at reducing traffic congestion, creating jobs and opening up a growth corridor for businesses.

Chesterfield Borough Council and the newly-formed Chesterfield Town Board are also waiting on a Government update to confirm £19.5m of Town Deals regeneration funding for the region to be released over ten years for the area but with a new Labour Government and with a tough autumn budget expected doubts have been cast over the scheme’s future.

But East Midlands Combined County Authority Mayor Claire Ward has expressed delight at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s plans for the Government to announce and confirm a ‘£160m’ Investment Zone scheme for the region to boost the economy.

Planned Investment Zones for the UK are expected alongside additional plans for five new ‘low-tax’ Freeports which receive imports including one based near East Midlands Airport to supports parts of Derby, Nottingham and Leicester.