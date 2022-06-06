Derbyshire Tory MP pledges ‘full support’ for PM Boris Johnson ahead of confidence vote

Mark Fletcher confirmed on social media he will not be among those seeking to oust Mr Johnson in Monday night's confidence vote on whether he should remain as leader.

This morning Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, announced he had received the 54 letters of no confidence needed from Conservative MPs to trigger the ballot after a series of scandals, including a scathing official report about law breaking parties in Number 10 during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The vote – by secret ballot – will take place at Westminster between 6pm and 8pm, with the count to take place immediately afterwards.

Bolsover's Conservative MP Mark Fletcher has pledged his support for Boris Johnson ahead of Monday night's confidence vote

Mr Fletcher said he understood current frustrations voiced by his fellow party members as he expressed his support for Mr Johnson on social media on Monday afternoon.

He said: “The Prime Minister only two and half years ago won an 80 seat majority and received an overwhelming mandate from the British people to deliver Brexit and unite and level-up the regions of the UK.

“On major issues of the day from Brexit to the world leading vaccine rollout, from our support for Ukraine, to understanding the fundamental need to reform our political system by delivering power and investment to left behind communities such as Bolsover, the PM has got the big calls right.

“He has already delivered on more nurses, more police officers, and more funding for hospitals, such as Kings Mill, Chesterfield Royal, and Bassetlaw, as well as manage the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent cost of living crisis, including over £400 billion to support families and protect businesses & jobs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence among Conservative MPs this evening, after at least 54 MPs submitted letters to a party committee to trigger the vote (Photo by Alberto Pezzali-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“I understand, and share, some of the frustrations of my colleagues and constituents regarding party-gate, but ultimately the PM has apologised for his actions and for the mistakes which were made.

“We have a lot to achieve locally whether that’s delivering infrastructure upgrades to Junctions 28 and 29 of the M1, securing post-16 provision for the constituency, bringing skilled and high paid jobs to the region, or regenerating our high streets. Its time to unite behind the Prime Minister, get on with the job, and deliver on your priorities.

“Tonight I will be voting for the Prime Minister and he has my full support in delivering our manifesto commitments, in particular bringing the levelling-up agenda to our region, and driving economic growth to combat the rising cost of living.”

Chesterfield’s Labour MP Toby Perkins has also spoken out ahead of Monday night's confidence vote.

He said: “The long-predicted vote of confidence has finally arrived, although it would appear to be motivated more by the Tory Party’s electoral prospects than the need for our nation to be led by a person of integrity.

“I have long been of the view that Boris Johnson’s conduct and dishonesty in parliament meant that he should go, but it has always been the case that only Conservative MPs could make him go.

“Polls show a big majority of the public think the PM should resign, now Conservative MPs must decide whether they wish him to continue, and whatever they decide, the government must change course and start to support people who are really struggling with the cost of living, failing public services and the widening gap between rich and poor.”

Mr Johnson requires the support of 180 Conservative MPs if he is to stay on as Prime Minister.

According to the Telegraph, to date more than two thirds of that number – 121 MPs – have publicly declared their support.

The Derbyshire Times has contacted North East Derbyshire’s Conservative MP Lee Rowley for comment but is yet to receive a response.