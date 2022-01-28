Derbyshire problem parking addressed with £288k annual funds

North East Derbyshire District Council has come up with a strategy to address parking issues in towns including Killamarsh, Grassmoor and Renishaw.

Speaking to Cabinet on Thursday, January 27, member for housing, communities and communications Councillor Alan Powell said: “A lot of our estates are non-traditional house types built shortly after the war when car ownership was if not zero then very slight and of course all these years later we’re in a very different world.

“People have one, two or even more cars and some of our estate roads have difficulty coping with it.

One solution the authority is looking at is the use of ‘Grasscrete’ grass protection matting, which it plans to pilot in Adlington Avenue, Wingerworth.

“It’s a big task because very little has been done over the intervening years.”

He said the council decided to develop a strategy to be implemented over a number of years and devote an amount in the budget per year towards addressing the problem.

The authority has highlighted the following locations as ‘preferred options’ for the scheme – Beech Crescent, Killamarsh, Broom Drive, Grassmoor, Wren Park Close, Ridgeway and the east and west ends of Reynard Crescent, Renishaw.

Leader Councillor Alex Dale commented: “I don’t think there’s anywhere in the district that doesn’t have some challenges with parking.

“We hear about it as elected members a heck of a lot and I’m really pleased that as an administration we’re bringing forward potential solutions.”