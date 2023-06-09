As previously reported, the University of Derby is seeking a lawful development certificate allowing High Peak Halls, on Bridge Street, to be let out on a commercial basis for stays of 90 days or more.

The 274 rooms, configured into flats, have stood empty since 2019, but reusing them for non-students may require planning consent from High Peak Borough Council.

The university has argued a humanitarian case for providing “short term accommodation for vulnerable people coming to the UK as refugees”, though not everyone in the community agrees with the proposed location – now including the police.

Plans to house people seeking asylum in High Peak Halls are provoking disagreement in the community. (Photo: Google)

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Earlier this year the force responded to a national request in relation to the potential placement of the asylum seekers in Buxton.

“The force responded to say that the placement of a dispersal centre in the area around Fairfield Road would not be appropriate. This was due to the potential vulnerabilities of those being housed there and the proximity to an area that is the subject of ongoing policing concerns and activity.”

They added: “This response was not specifically in relation to the University of Derby’s application, and it would be inappropriate for the force to make any further comment on this specific plan at this time due to the potential for a full planning application being required.

“Should that be the case then the force will review the plans and make a comment in line with normal processes. The force will continue working with all partner agencies in the area throughout this period and work to ensure the safety of all those involved.”

The national request for accommodation arises from the Home Office’s statutory duty to house asylum seekers who are otherwise unable to meet their essential living needs – while their legal status bars them from paid work.

Typically, someone seeking asylum in the UK might stay in ‘initial accommodation’ for a few weeks, before moving into longer-term self-catered ‘dispersal accommodation’.

When the latest figures were published in December 2022, Home Office backlogs meant 166,300 people were awaiting an asylum decision.

