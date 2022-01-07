Derbyshire police chief warns more money is needed to tackle sexual abuse and violence against women when deciding budget

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster says the rising cost of keeping the county safe must be considered when setting the 2022/23 precept, which is the amount of money taken from Council Tax to fund police services.

She has asked residents to take part in a survey to help her in this decision.

The North East Derbyshire District councillor said: “I will have to take into account the rising costs of policing and the increased demand resulting from issues such as domestic and sexual abuse, violence against women and girls as well as anti-social behaviour and safety on our roads.

“Like you, I am grateful to the police officers and staff who have worked throughout the pandemic to keep us all safe and pleased that the Government has agreed a well-deserved inflationary pay increase.

“But this will mean an increase in costs which must be considered when setting the budget.”

The current precept is set at £241.60 per year for Band D and £161.07 for Band A properties.

The survey asked members of the public whether they were comfortable with no increase, or increases ranging from £5 to £10, £10 to 12 or £12 to £15 a year.