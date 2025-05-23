Derbyshire MPs react to Government U-turn over winter fuel payment cuts

After the Government signalled a partial reversal of cuts to winter fuel benefits for pensioners, we asked Derbyshire MPs to give their thoughts on the decision, the damage done by an unpopular policy and what it says about ministers’ judgement less than a year on from the General Election.

Having spent ten months defending the “tough decision” to drastically reduce the number of people qualifying for winter fuel payments, on Wednesday, May 21, Keir Starmer changed course during Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons.

He said: “I recognise that people are still feeling the pressure of the cost of living crisis, including pensioners, and as the economy improves, we want to make sure that people feel those improvements each day as their lives go forward.

“That is why we want to ensure that more pensioners are eligible for winter fuel payments as we go forward. As you would expect, we will make only the decisions that we can afford, and that is why we will look at that as part of a fiscal event.”

Pensioner groups attend the protest called by the UNITE union opposite the Houses of Parliament on October 7, 2024. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The precise detail of the change is still to be explained. The first opportunity to make it clear may come when Chancellor Rachel Reeves presents the Spending Review on Wednesday, June 11.

Even then, it could come too late to make a significant impact for many pensioners as they plan for the colder months of this year with hundreds of pounds less than they would have had in 2023.

In the meantime, Labour will count the political cost of a policy which many commentators, inside and outside of the party, say was a decisive factor in this month’s local elections when right-wing challenger party Reform UK made many gains in local government.

Beyond those results, the apparent U-turn poses questions over the Government’s decision-making and credibility, as well as proposed cuts to other areas of welfare spending such as disability benefits, which could spark a major Parliamentary rebellion before the summer.

Derbyshire MPs, clockwise from top-left, Toby Perkins, Louise Jones, Jon Pearce and John Whitby.

We put those questions to six of north Derbyshire’s Labour MPs, and received responses from five. Amber Valley MP Linsey Farnsworth did not reply.

Toby Perkins, Chesterfield

“I am pleased to hear the Prime Minister announce plans to extend the scope of Winter Fuel Payment.

“As I said at the time there have been pensioners who have missed out this winter who really needed the money. Derbyshire MPs said we would take the message that we heard on the doorsteps during the recent elections, back to London and this was certainly the biggest area where there was a good deal of unhappiness.

“I would much rather the government reverse a policy that needs to change, than stick to it in order to avoid accusations of a U-turn.

“I will be feeding in with my views about steps the government should consider to ensure that those who need the payment receive it.”

Louise Jones, North East Derbyshire

“After 14 years of economic decline and mismanagement, the previous Tory Government left the national finances in ruins. This Government had to make the difficult choices to bring back stability and focus on bringing growth back to our country. As a result of these decisions, we have seen four interest rate cuts, 0.7% growth in GDP last quarter and the NHS waiting list falling for six months in a row.

“While these facts and statistics are good news, we have a long road to travel until we feel the impacts of good economic news in our daily lives. I speak to people week in week out in North East Derbyshire who are still struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, including pensioners.

“I, and my other Labour colleagues, are keen to ensure that more pensioners are eligible for winter fuel payments in the future. Details can only be released when we have a firm plan to afford this change, such as at the next fiscal event. I will be pressing ministers to release details as soon as possible to provide clarity for my constituents.”

John Whitby, Derbyshire Dales

“The last government left the economy in a very difficult place, and we’ve had to make some tough choices to start putting things right. Because of the bold decisions taken by this government, we’re now seeing early signs of recovery. Interest rates are coming down, and the economy is beginning to grow again.

“But I know that for many people in Derbyshire Dales, especially older residents, things are still incredibly tough. The cost-of-living crisis hasn’t gone away, and I hear regularly from constituents who are worried about balancing their needs with their limited resources.

“This is why I welcome the Prime Minister's words this week that we will see more pensioners getting the help they need with winter fuel payments. Any change must be affordable and responsible, and I understand this will be looked at properly at a future fiscal event.

“In the meantime, I will always work with the Government and speak up in Parliament for the support our communities need and deserve.”

Jon Pearce, High Peak

“I welcome the Prime Minister’s statement. We inherited an economy in an absolute mess from the Conservatives and had to take urgent action to stabilise the public finances.

“Because of the decisions we have made we are now the fastest growing economy in the G7, interest rates have been cut four times making mortgages for families and borrowing for the government cheaper.

“If that allows us to look again at increasing the number entitled to the Winter Fuel Allowance, then that would be great news.”

Natalie Fleet, Bolsover

“I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision — it shows he’s listening to the country. Too many pensioners in Bolsover missed out this winter, and that message was clear on the doorstep and through the many emails I received.

“I told Government ministers that we needed to look again at this policy, and I’m pleased the Government has listened and will be extending the eligibility for the Winter Fuel Payment.

“The initial decision to means test the winter Fuel Payment was made against a backdrop of a dire financial situation inherited by the new Government. However, it quickly became clear that the threshold was set too low, and too many pensioners were left without support.

“The cost-of-living crisis is still biting, and this is a step in the right direction for some of those who need it most.”

This article was updated with Ms Fleet’s comments received after first publication.

