Derbyshire MP defends trip to Israel saying he has been calling for peace - after criticism from Stand Up To Racism group

Jon Pearce has defended his trip to Israel and says he is working for peace and bringing aid into Gaza – after the visit was condemned by High Peak Stand Up To Racism.

High Peak MP Mr Pearce made his most recent international visit to Israel at the end of May as his role of chair of Labour Friends of Israel.

A role he says he took on because of ‘its longstanding support for a two-state solution and its work combating antisemitism and the threat posed by terrorist groups linked to the Iranian regime’.

This trip, to mark 600 days of war between Israel and Gaza, however has caused concern for some High Peak constituents who spoke to the Buxton Advertiser following the visit.

President Isaac Herzog (centre) with LFI chair and High Peak MP Jon Pearce to his left on a Labour Friends of Israel trip. Photo LFI on X previously Twitter

Mr Pearce along with a delegation of other MPs took the trip, which was funded and organised by the Labour Party's most prominent pro-Israel group, Labour Friends of Israel (LFI).

They were pictured with a host of Palestinian business leaders, both Palestinian and Israeli entrepreneurs and Israeli politicians over the course of the four-day delegation, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Linda Walker, secretary for the High Peak Stand Up To Racism group, said: “It is appalling that our MP has met such a man.

“In Gaza bombs are being dropped on children, doctors, journalists and innocent people.

Jon Pearce and other Labour MPs at an event calling for the release of hostages while in Isreal. Photo LFI on X

“And for our MP to meet the man behind so many deaths is not right. He should be calling for all possible sanctions on Israel but that’s not happening.

"He is not representing the people of the High Peak.”

The Gaza war is an armed conflict in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel fought since 7 October 2023.

A part of the unresolved Israeli–Palestinian and Gaza–Israel conflicts dating back to the 20th century, it follows the wars of 2008–2009, 2012, 2014, and 2021.

The war has resulted in the deaths of more than one thousand Israelis and tens of thousands of Palestinians, along with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Linda said: ”It’s becoming a genocide and our government needs to step away.

“I know there are hostages which need to be released to Israel but the way the situation is being dealt with is inhumane, aid is being stopped and people are starving and communities have been destroyed.

“We, the people of High Peak, do not want our MP visiting Israel because although he says he will have gone in the capacity of LFI he still represents us.”

Mr Pearce says he believes Israelis and Palestinians both deserve peace, security and dignity.

He said: “This conflict has gone on far too long, and I wanted to play a part – however small – in helping to end it.

“The horrific situation in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’ appalling attack on 7 October, is on all our minds.

“As LFI Chair, I’ve consistently called for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid for Gazans, and the release of Israeli hostages.”

He says since being appointed he has used his role to ‘champion ideas that might help build a better future for both peoples’.

He said: “I’m proud that LFI has worked with the Labour government to support an International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace – modelled on the successful International Fund for Ireland – to promote peace, reconciliation and coexistence from the ground up.”

He says that on a recent visit to Israel, he met inspiring Israeli and Palestinian teenagers at MEET, a project already doing this work.

Even in such a dark moment, they gave him hope, he says – showing what is possible when young people focus on what unites them, not what divides them.

Mr Pearce said: “The Netanyahu government has been a disaster for both peoples – a view now shared by most Israelis.

“During my visit, I met with opposition leaders and make no apology for supporting those working to defeat Netanyahu at the polls.”

He says LFI delegations always engage with both sides.

In Ramallah, he met with representatives of the Palestinian Authority, business leaders, and young democracy activists.

In Jerusalem, he says he met President Herzog, the Deputy Foreign Minister and the Red Cross.

“Whoever we met, the message was the same: how do we end the conflict and build a sustainable peace?”

July 2023, Mr Pearce visited Kfar Azar – a peaceful village full of young families.

He said: “On 7 October, Hamas terrorists murdered and kidnapped many of those same families. I returned this year to bear witness to those horrors.

“I know the good people of High Peak stand against such barbarism.

He continued: “There will be no peace in the Middle East while the Iranian regime thrives.

“It funds Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis – all sworn to destroy Israel and destabilise the region.

“But this is also a threat to us: Iranian-linked terrorists recently plotted attacks here in the UK - right on our doorstep here in High Peak with arrests in Stockport and Rochdale.”

He added: “The first duty of the government is to protect its citizens.

“Through LFI, I am leading the campaign to ensure this Government finally acts. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps must be banned – the sooner the better, for everyone’s safety.”