Derbyshire MP calls for action against toxic masculinity and online influencers such as Andrew Tate

A Derbyshire MP is calling for urgent action to tackle the toxic masculinity and online radicalisation of young men.

Jon Pearce, MP for the High Peak, has spoken out warning of the dangerous consequences of influencers like Andrew Tate who manipulate social media algorithms to spread misogyny and extremism.

He said: “The tragic murders of Louise, Hannah, and Carol Hunt demonstrate the real-world harm caused by violent ideologies that devalue women and mislead young men.”

In July 2024 Carol, Hannah, and Louise Hunt were killed in their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire by Kyle Clifford, Louise's ex-boyfriend.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce with daughter Connie on tackling toxic masculinity. Photo submitted

Mr Peace said: “We need to confront this culture head-on and provide positive role models for boys.”

A report by the Higher Policy Education Institute (Hepi) into educational underachievement of boys – who lag behind girls at every stage of their education – said the shortfall resulted in greater economic inactivity among young men and led to “a veering towards the political extremes, particularly among less well-educated men”.

The Hepi report calls on the government to develop a strategy for men’s education, overseen by a new minister for men and boys.

The MP echoed former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate’s recent remarks, highlighting the need for strong male role models beyond online figures who exploit vulnerable young men.

He also condemned attempts to downplay misogyny in politics.

As a father of three, Mr Pearce believes promoting healthy masculinity and supporting fatherhood is a key solution.

He said: “Fatherhood today is about presence, not just provision.

“Research shows 90 per cent of dads want to be more involved in their children’s lives, yet outdated policies like limited paternity leave hold them back.

“We need systemic change to help dads play a bigger role and be the role models young men need.”

Mr Pearce is advocating for reforms to paternity leave and stronger regulation of social

media companies that profit from harmful content.

He added: “If we don’t act now, we risk losing more young men to dangerous ideologies that lead to real harm.

“It’s time to create a society where boys can grow up with healthy, positive role models.”