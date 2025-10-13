A Derbyshire man has been interviewed by Derbyshire police over allegations of criminal damage after he allegedly broke the letterbox of the High Peak MP when pushing St George’s flags into his office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Marcus took down 14 St George’s flags which had recently been put up around Bamford and posted them through the letter box of the office of Jon Pearce in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The 52-year-old said: “My grandparents fled to England just before the Holocaust happened and they made this country their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an immigrant descendant I find putting up St George’s flags really uncomfortable.

Bamford man ‘absolutely flabbergasted’ following police interview over criminal damages claims after posting St George's flags through High Peak MP's letterbox. Photo Brian Eyre

“We have gone past patriotism into something much darker. It's become a fascist dog whistle and it's intimidating.”

Mike, of no fixed address who lives in a caravan, said he and a few friends took down more than 100 flags that had been put up around the community.

He said: “I didn’t know what to do with them so I took them to the MP’s office and I spoke to the staff on the intercom and was told I could post them through the letterbox, so I did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Next thing I know I’m getting an email from the police asking me to come to the station for an interview on claims of criminal damage to his letter box.

“If MP’s have secured offices with no letter boxes then they shouldn't have given me permission to post them through or there should be a sign saying ‘letter box not in use’.

“I’m absolutely flabbergasted it has gotten this far.”

Mike says he has been offered a community resolution by the police where if he apologies a line will be drawn and the matter forgotten but he says he can not apologise when he has done nothing wrong.

Jon Pearce said: "As this is an ongoing police matter, I am unable to comment on the specifics of the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to make it absolutely clear I take the safety and wellbeing of my staff extremely seriously.

"My team works incredibly hard to support constituents, and they deserve to do so in a safe and respectful environment."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police added: “A man in his 50s has been voluntarily interviewed in relation to an allegation of criminal damage to a property in High Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith.”