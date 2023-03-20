Derbyshire leader refutes claims county roads are fourth worst in UK - following damning report on pothole repairs

Using data supplied by Compare the Market, the paper stated 71 per cent of the county’s roads were in need of repair, however speaking in a DCC Cabinet meeting on Thursday (March 16) leader Councillor Barry Lewis refuted this.

“We’ve seen some crazy headlines that we’re the fourth worst authority in the country – it’s a Daily Mail headline,” he commented.

“We record our stats very differently to other local authorities.

A recent article in the Independent newspaper listed Derbyshire County Council (DCC) in the UK’s worst authorities for pothole repairs behind Bristol, Blackburn with Darwen, Cheshire West and Chester.

“Other local authorities across the country use a particular system that doesn’t record impact to minor roads, whereas ours does and it makes us look bad.”

Coun Lewis added that if the statistics were ‘like for like’ Derbyshire would be one of the best authorities for pothole repairs.

