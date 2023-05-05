The third seat went to the Conservatives' Anthony Bates. Sitting Conservative councillor Tom Donnelly missed out.

In Ashbourne North, the penultimate ward to be declared, Peter Dobbs took one of the two Ashbourne North seats for the Liberal Democrats at the expense of outgoing Council Chairman Sue Bull (Conservative). The other Conservative candidate, Cllr Stuart Lees, retained his seat.

No single party gained enough seats to take overall control of the District Council.

Wirksworth Leisure Centre local elections count.

Earlier in the day, Dermot Murphy, David Chapman, Tony Morley, Nigel Walker, Sue Hobson, Mark Wakeman, Geoff Bond and Gareth Bryn Gee held for the Conservatives, Nick Whitehead won the new Matlock Bath and Cromford ward for Labour and Matt Buckler (Green Party) returned in the new Bonsall and Winster ward. There was a Conservative gain in Doveridge & Sudbury, where John Bointon ousted current Independent councillor Jacquie Allison.

There was a big win for Labour's Andy Nash in Bradwell with 74% of the vote - a gain from the Conservatives. The Greens' Neil Buttle held Tideswell and fellow Green candidate Kelda Rose Boothroyd gained Calver & Longstone from the Conservatives. Laura Mellstrom won Youlgrave for the Greens, beating current civic chairman Graham Elliott.

A clean sweep for the Liberal Democrats in Darley Dale, where they displaced three Conservatives. Former civic chairman David Burton is back, topping the poll, along with Marilyn Franks and Roger Shelley.

Another clean sweep for the Liberal Democrats in the renamed Matlock West ward, where Councillors Sue Burfoot, Martin Burfoot and Steve Wain were re-elected to the council.

Here's the final make-up of the council, reduced in size from 39 seats to 34 by recent boundary changes

Peter O’Brien (standing as himself) returns with Simon Ripton (Labour Party) - they took the two seats in Hathersage.

A clean sweep for Labour in Wirksworth, where they held all three seats. Councillors Peter Slack and Dawn Greatorex returned to the council with new councillor Lucy Peacock.

A clean sweep too for the Liberal Democrats in the renamed Matlock East ward, where Councillors Steve Flitter and David Hughes returned with new councillor Joanne Linthwaite. It means the Lib Dems have once again taken all six seats in Matlock.