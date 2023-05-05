Derbyshire elections: Labour take control of NE Derbyshire District Council

The Conservatives previously held 26 seats and have now lost seven seats across the district and have been left with 19 councillors, whereas Labour previously held 18 seats but can now boast a healthy 28 councillors.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats still have three councillors, but the Independents have gone from six councillors to two and the Green Party now has one seat in the Wingerworth ward.

Conservative council leader Alex Dale secured his seat in Unstone but Conservative council chairman Diana Ruff lost her Wingerworth seat.

Experts have been closely monitoring the outcome of the Local Elections as a possible measure of wider public opinion concerning the Conservative Party and national parties’ prospects at a future General Election after concerns about concerns inflation, the cost of living crisis and high-energy costs.

Elected NE Derbyshire District Councillors include:

Ashover; Helen Margaret Wetherell (Independent) – Turnout 47.87per cent.

Barlow and Holmesfield; Pamela May Jones (Conservative). Turnout 37.37per cent.

Brampton and Walton; Peter Elliott (Conservative) and Martin Edwin Thacker (Conservative). Turnout 42.34per cent.

Clay Cross North; Geoffrey Alan Morley (Labour), Nicola Jane Morley (Labour), Kathleen Louvaine Rouse (Labour). Turnout: 31.43per cent.

Clay Cross South; Frances Susan Petersen (Labour), Derrick Skinner (Labour). Turnout: 29.34per cent.

Coal Aston; Mark David Foster (Conservative) and Richard Charles Spooner (Conservative). Turnout 44.66per cent.

Dronfield North; Graham Baxter (Labour) and Christine Anne Smith (Labour). Turnout: 30.05per cent.

Dronfield South; David Mark Cheetham (Labour), William Francis Jones (Conservative), Caroline Emma Smith (Labour). Turnout: 37.5per cent.

Dronfield Woodhouse; Kevin Tait (Conservative). Turnout: 41.61per cent.

Eckington North; Richard Alan Beech (Labour); Christine Ann Gare (Labour). Turnout: 33.71per cent.

Eckington South and Renishaw; Kathleen Mary Clegg (Labour), Stuart Fawcett (Labour), Stephen Lawrence Pickering (Labour). Turnout: 24.73per cent.

Gosforth Valley; Lilian Susan Deighton (Conservative), Michelle Sarah Emmens (Conservative), Richard David George Welton (Conservative). Turnout: 43.03per cent.

Grassmoor; Michael Ashley Durrant (Labour), Lee Hartshorne (Labour). Turnout: 25.12per cent.

Holmewood and Heath; Suzy Anna Cornwell Ball (Labour), Lee Hayden Stone (Labour). Turnout: 23.5per cent.

Killamarsh East; Tony Norman Lacey (Labour), Stephen Andrew Reed (Conservative). Turnout: 27.83per cent.

Killamarsh West; Stephen John Clough (Conservative); Clive Martin Fletcher (Labour); Carol Jayne Lacey (Labour). Turnout: 25.87per cent.

North Wingfield Central; Nigel Barker (Labour), Jayne Lesley Barry (Labour), Michael John Smith (Labour). Turnout: 27.08per cent.

Pilsley and Morton; Andrew Cooper (Independent), Kevin Gillott (Labour), Daniel John Higgon (Labour). Turnout: 33.17per cent. Labour gain.

Ridgeway and Marsh Lane; Carolyn Renwick (Conservative). Turnout: 39.65per cent.

Shirland; Charlotte Cupit (Conservative), Heather Kay Liggett (Conservative), Michael John Roe (Conservative). Turnout: 31.34per cent.

Sutton; Joseph Birkin (Labour), Patrick Robin Kerry (Labour). Turnout 29.44per cent.

Tupton; David Martin Hancock (Liberal Democrat), Ross Shipman (Liberal Democrat), Pamela Ann Windley (Liberal Democrat). Turnout: 31.5per cent.

Unstone; Alexander Guy Dale (Conservative). Turnout: 39.89per cent.