The council was previously made up of 48 councillors including 29 Labour seats, 17 Liberal Democrats and two independents but it was reduced from 48 council seats across 19 wards to 40 council seats across 16 wards as part of scheduled changes for the election.

These changes to the number of wards have been brought in to ensure each councillor represents a similar number of electors.

Despite Labour now having one less councillor, the Liberal Democrats by comparison now have five fewer so the balance has swung further in favour of the Labour councillors.

Labour reinforces its hold at Chesterfield Borough and Bolsover District Council and takes control of NE Derbyshire District Council

By securing such a strong foothold, the Chesterfield Borough Council Local Election result will no doubt be welcomed by national opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party which is is currently leading in approval polls ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party prior to any future General Election.

North East Derbyshire District Labour councillors have been celebrating after securing 28 seats during the Local Elections to take a majority at the formerly Conservative-led NE Derbyshire District Council.

The Conservatives previously held 26 seats and have now lost seven seats across the district and have been left with 19 councillors, whereas Labour previously held 18 seats but can now boast a healthy 28 councillors.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats still have three councillors, but the Independents have gone from six councillors to two and the Green Party now has one seat in the Wingerworth ward.

Conservative council leader Alex Dale secured his seat in Unstone but Conservative council chairman Diana Ruff lost her Wingerworth seat.

Experts have been closely monitoring the outcome of the Local Elections as a possible measure of wider public opinion concerning the Conservative Party and national parties’ prospects at a future General Election after concerns about concerns inflation, the cost of living crisis and high-energy costs.

Residents across Bolsover woke this morning to a re-inforced Labour-led district council as Labour secured 31 seats out of a possible 37 seats at the local elections.

The council – across 17 wards – was previously made up of 20 Labour seats, 13 Independent seats, three Conservative seats, and one vacant seat.

Following yesterday’s Local Election, Labour now has 31 seats, the Conservatives have three seats, and the Independents have three out of a total of 37 available seats.

The outcome across the country – including 230 councils with about 8,000 affected councillors – may also provide a measure of public opinion for the main political parties prior to any General Election.

Bolsover council’s election included an electorate of 61,655, with 33.024 papers issued, 149 ejected papers, and a total of 34,292 votes.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s elected candidates include:

Brampton East and Boythorpe; Jonathan Peter Tom Davies (Labour), Glenys Falconer (Liberal Democrat). Turnout 33.45per cent.

Brampton West and Loundsley Green; Bob Brock (Labour), Martin Stone (Labour), Shirley Anne Niblock (Liberal Democrat). Turnout 41.68per cent.

Brimington North; Dave Culley (Labour), Suzie Perkins (Labour). Turnout 22.58per cent.

Brimington South; Tricia Gilby (Labour), Ian William Callan (Labour). Turnout 33.21per cent.

Brockwell; Maureen Davenport (Liberal Democrat), Katherine Elizabeth Hollingworth (Liberal Democrat). Turnout 36.52per cent.

Dunston; Jean Mary Innes (Labour), Gordon Alexander McLaren (Labour), Michelle Twigg (Labour). Turnout 26.47per cent.

Hasland; Mick Brady (Labour), Amanda Jayne Serjeant (Labour), Stuart Brittain (Labour). Turnout 38.72per cent.

Linacre; Gavin James Baldauf-Good (Labour), Judy Staton (Labour). Turnout 41.6per cent.

Rother; Jenny Flood (Labour), Lisa Danielle Blakemore (Labour), Keith Miles (Labour). Turnout 22.94per cent.

Spire; Laura Eleanor Bagley (Labour), Kate Sarvent (Labour), Peter Innes (Labour). Turnout 34.73per cent.

Staveley Central: Barry Dyke (Labour) and Jacquie Ridgway (Labour). Turnout 22.8per cent.

Staveley North; Paul Anthony Jacobs (Liberal Democrat), June Bingham (Liberal Democrat). Turnout 27.31per cent.

Staveley South: Debbie Wheeldon (Labour), Allan Keith Ogle (Labour), Stuart Yates (Labour). Turnout 27.61per cent.

Walton; Maggie Kellman (Liberal Democrat), Nick Redihough (Liberal Democrat), Tom Snowdon (Liberal Democrat). Turnout 44.1per cent.

Whittngton: Barry Bingham (Liberal Democrat), Paul Robert Holmes (Liberal Democrat), Kelly Marie Thornton (Liberal Democrat). Turnout 29.14per cent.

Whittington Moor: Kate Caulfield (Labour), Leslie Thompson (Labour). Turnout 25.05per cent.

Elected NE Derbyshire District Councillors include:

Ashover; Helen Margaret Wetherell (Independent) – Turnout 47.87per cent.

Barlow and Holmesfield; Pamela May Jones (Conservative). Turnout 37.37per cent.

Brampton and Walton; Peter Elliott (Conservative) and Martin Edwin Thacker (Conservative). Turnout 42.34per cent.

Clay Cross North; Geoffrey Alan Morley (Labour), Nicola Jane Morley (Labour), Kathleen Louvaine Rouse (Labour). Turnout: 31.43per cent.

Clay Cross South; Frances Susan Petersen (Labour), Derrick Skinner (Labour). Turnout: 29.34per cent.

Coal Aston; Mark David Foster (Conservative) and Richard Charles Spooner (Conservative). Turnout 44.66per cent.

Dronfield North; Graham Baxter (Labour) and Christine Anne Smith (Labour). Turnout: 30.05per cent.

Dronfield South; David Mark Cheetham (Labour), William Francis Jones (Conservative), Caroline Emma Smith (Labour). Turnout: 37.5per cent.

Dronfield Woodhouse; Kevin Tait (Conservative). Turnout: 41.61per cent.

Eckington North; Richard Alan Beech (Labour); Christine Ann Gare (Labour). Turnout: 33.71per cent.

Eckington South and Renishaw; Kathleen Mary Clegg (Labour), Stuart Fawcett (Labour), Stephen Lawrence Pickering (Labour). Turnout: 24.73per cent.

Gosforth Valley; Lilian Susan Deighton (Conservative), Michelle Sarah Emmens (Conservative), Richard David George Welton (Conservative). Turnout: 43.03per cent.

Grassmoor; Michael Ashley Durrant (Labour), Lee Hartshorne (Labour). Turnout: 25.12per cent.

Holmewood and Heath; Suzy Anna Cornwell Ball (Labour), Lee Hayden Stone (Labour). Turnout: 23.5per cent.

Killamarsh East; Tony Norman Lacey (Labour), Stephen Andrew Reed (Conservative). Turnout: 27.83per cent.

Killamarsh West; Stephen John Clough (Conservative); Clive Martin Fletcher (Labour); Carol Jayne Lacey (Labour). Turnout: 25.87per cent.

North Wingfield Central; Nigel Barker (Labour), Jayne Lesley Barry (Labour), Michael John Smith (Labour). Turnout: 27.08per cent.

Pilsley and Morton; Andrew Cooper (Independent), Kevin Gillott (Labour), Daniel John Higgon (Labour). Turnout: 33.17per cent. Labour gain.

Ridgeway and Marsh Lane; Carolyn Renwick (Conservative). Turnout: 39.65per cent.

Shirland; Charlotte Cupit (Conservative), Heather Kay Liggett (Conservative), Michael John Roe (Conservative). Turnout: 31.34per cent.

Sutton; Joseph Birkin (Labour), Patrick Robin Kerry (Labour). Turnout 29.44per cent.

Tupton; David Martin Hancock (Liberal Democrat), Ross Shipman (Liberal Democrat), Pamela Ann Windley (Liberal Democrat). Turnout: 31.5per cent.

Unstone; Alexander Guy Dale (Conservative). Turnout: 39.89per cent.

Wingerworth; Neil Sebastian Baker (Conservative), Patricia Antcliff (Conservative). Frank Adlington-Stringer (Green). Turnout: 44.30per cent.

Bolsover elected councillors include:

Ault Hucknall – Thomas Kirkham (Lab), Malcolm John Ritchie (Lab). Catherine Tite (Lab);

Barlborough – James Duncan Haywood (Lab), Vicki Wapplington (Lab);

Blackwell – Clive Moseby (Lab), Sally Renshaw (Lab);

Bolsover East – Anne Clarke (Lab and Co-operative Party), Rowan Jonathan Lewis (Labour and Co-operative Party);

Bolsover North and Shuttlewood – Donna Hales (Labour and Co-operative Party), Ashley Taylor (Labour and Co-operative Party);

Bolsover South – Cathy Jeffery (Labour and Co-operative Party), Carol Anne Wood (Conservative);

Clowne East – David Bennett (Lab), Robert Hiney-Saunders (Lab), Ross Walker (Independent);

Clowne West – Will Fletcher (Con);

Elmton with Creswell Ward – Rita Turner (Lab), Duncan McGregor (Lab), Amanda Jane Davis (Lab);

Langwith – Sandra Peake (Lab), Steve Fritchley (Lab);

Pinxton – Mary Jane Dooley (Lab), Mark Hinman (Lab);

Shirebrook North – Jen Wilson (Lab), Chris Kane (Lab);

Shirebrook South – Jane Elizabeth Yates (Lab), Janet Tait (Lab);

South Normanton East – Emma Stevenson (Lab), Lucy King (Lab);

South Normanton West – Lisa Powell (Lab), Phil Smith (Lab), Louise Fox Conservative);

Tibshelf – Justin Liam Gilbody (Independent), Deborah Suan Watson (Independent);