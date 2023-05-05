Derbyshire elections: Labour keeps a tight hold of Chesterfield Borough Council as Lib Dems lose ground

The council was previously made up of 48 councillors including 29 Labour seats, 17 Liberal Democrats and two independents but it was reduced from 48 council seats across 19 wards to 40 council seats across 16 wards as part of scheduled changes for the election.

These changes to the number of wards have been brought in to ensure each councillor represents a similar number of electors.

Despite Labour now having one less councillor, the Liberal Democrats by comparison now have five fewer so the balance has swung further in favour of the Labour councillors.

By securing such a strong foothold, the Chesterfield Borough Council Local Election result will no doubt be welcomed by national opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party which is is currently leading in approval polls ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party prior to any future General Election.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s elected candidates include:

Brampton East and Boythorpe; Jonathan Peter Tom Davies (Labour), Glenys Falconer (Liberal Democrat). Turnout 33.45per cent.

Brampton West and Loundsley Green; Bob Brock (Labour), Martin Stone (Labour), Shirley Anne Niblock (Liberal Democrat). Turnout 41.68per cent.

Brimington North; Dave Culley (Labour), Suzie Perkins (Labour). Turnout 22.58per cent.

Brimington South; Tricia Gilby (Labour), Ian William Callan (Labour). Turnout 33.21per cent.

Brockwell; Maureen Davenport (Liberal Democrat), Katherine Elizabeth Hollingworth (Liberal Democrat). Turnout 36.52per cent.

Dunston; Jean Mary Innes (Labour), Gordon Alexander McLaren (Labour), Michelle Twigg (Labour). Turnout 26.47per cent.

Hasland; Mick Brady (Labour), Amanda Jayne Serjeant (Labour), Stuart Brittain (Labour). Turnout 38.72per cent.

Linacre; Gavin James Baldauf-Good (Labour), Judy Staton (Labour). Turnout 41.6per cent.

Rother; Jenny Flood (Labour), Lisa Danielle Blakemore (Labour), Keith Miles (Labour). Turnout 22.94per cent.

Spire; Laura Eleanor Bagley (Labour), Kate Sarvent (Labour), Peter Innes (Labour). Turnout 34.73per cent.

Staveley Central: Barry Dyke (Labour) and Jacquie Ridgway (Labour). Turnout 22.8per cent.

Staveley North; Paul Anthony Jacobs (Liberal Democrat), June Bingham (Liberal Democrat). Turnout 27.31per cent.

Staveley South: Debbie Wheeldon (Labour), Allan Keith Ogle (Labour), Stuart Yates (Labour). Turnout 27.61per cent.

Walton; Maggie Kellman (Liberal Democrat), Nick Redihough (Liberal Democrat), Tom Snowdon (Liberal Democrat). Turnout 44.1per cent.

Whittngton: Barry Bingham (Liberal Democrat), Paul Robert Holmes (Liberal Democrat), Kelly Marie Thornton (Liberal Democrat). Turnout 29.14per cent.

