Derbyshire County Hall could become a hotel as marketing exercise gets underway

The majestic, council-owned County Hall, on Smedley Street, near the top of Bank Road, is justifiably being touted as a fantastic location for a hotel, residential living, offices and community facilities with hopes of bringing a new lease of life to Matlock and the surrounding area.

Council Deputy Leader Simon Spencer explained that following the Covid-19 pandemic with new work patterns and the adoption of flexible home-working the building is no longer being used to its full potential, although the council still hopes to remain on the site in some, new form.

Councillor Spencer said: “We want to give County Hall a new lease of life that will capitalise on the special nature of the historic buildings and the uniqueness of Matlock being on the fringe of one of the UK’s most popular tourist attractions – the Peak District.

Derbyshire County Council’s multi-million pound landmark headquarters is to be the subject of a marketing exercise to consider various, new alternative uses for the grand building as modern work practices mean the council is no longer using the site to its ‘full potential’.

“We are asking for ideas from investors, developers and business operators, but we are at the start of a journey. Nothing is going to change overnight, and if we do find a new future for the building then we will enter into a period of consultation, including needing to seek planning approval.”

Derbyshire County Council has asked BNP Paribas Estates to undertake a marketing exercise and has asked advisers to seek expressions of interest from developers, hotel operators and others for their ideas on options for the future of the historic complex of buildings.

The council has stated that its overriding objective is to deliver the best outcome for the long-term use of the complex so that it contributes to the vitality of the town of Matlock and makes a significant ongoing contribution to the economy of the area.

Cllr Spencer added: “We are just not using the building to its full potential, particularly post pandemic, when many of our employees are working from home for several days a week. This does give us a once in a lifetime opportunity to make the most of this wonderful building.

“Our vision for County Hall involves transforming the current buildings, and the fabulous landscaped setting into a world class hotel and venue coupled with spaces for local businesses, new homes for local people, a revitalised Winter Garden, and opportunities for the community to hold events, meet formally, or simply just to convene.”

The massive County Hall is an iconic Grade ll listed building that was originally built between 1853 and 1886 as Smedley’s Hydropathic Establishment after Matlock was developed as a spa town following the discovery of thermal springs at nearby Matlock Bath in 1698.

It sits on a 5.8 hectare site with fantastic views overlooking Matlock and the Derwent Valley and already boasts many period, hotel-style features, decorative stained-glass windows, as well as a restaurant, bar, lounge and meeting places.

All suggestions from businesses and developers for the future use of the building will be considered.

These include a possible hotel, conferencing and associated facilities for short and long stay visitors to support events and to cater for the business community.

Other ideas so far also include: Flexible office space in new and, or refurbished space on the site for the council; Additional office facilities to support, for example, local public sector partners; Residential units helping to meet local demand; Co-working space and studios for the creative sector; and local community facilities.

Cllr Spencer added: “Our long-standing commitment to the town will remain. Our vision for County Hall includes the council remaining on site in either a new, low energy building on a much smaller footprint, or a dedicated space within the existing buildings that can be repurposed to meet current and future needs. Or potentially a combination of both options. The scale of the current County Hall complex allows many, mutually supportive uses to co-exist without compromise.”

It is hoped investors will be attracted by the council’s proud claim that the Peak District and Derbyshire tourism industry already generates £1.9bn for the local economy supporting 31,000 jobs and attracting 35m visitors annually.

An expression of interest document has been circulated and those interested can contact either David Couch via [email protected] or Harry Douglass via [email protected] by July 21.

Before any decisions are made on the future of County Hall, a full consultation will be held and any potential changes will also need planning approval.

The document can be found at tinyurl.com/hlmmatlock for any details.

Derbyshire County Council Managing Director Emma Alexander said: “A revitalised and regenerated County Hall celebrating its heritage will become a destination of choice for visitors to Matlock and our residents.

“It will complement the diversity of local businesses and community facilities in the town centre, and help to sustain a circular economy that retains economic activity in the community.