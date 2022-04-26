Derbyshire councillor shaves head in aid of Ashgate Hospice

Councillor Ross Shipman, who represents Tupton and Wingerworth at North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC), allowed a friend to shave his head in aid of Ashgate Hospice.

The hospice is the chosen charity of NEDDC Chairman Martin Thacker, who has been raising funds for it throughout his term.

Coun Shipman decided to get involved because he has had friends and family who have had loved ones helped by the facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Ross Shipman has raised more than £500 for Ashgate Hospice

He said: “They have been struggling fundraising the past couple of years because of Covid.

“It’s only hair isn’t it to me, but the money will go towards someone in need.”

Initially Councillor Thacker was going to shave his head, but when Coun Shipman’s friend Kev Taylor offered to donate £40 if he could have the honours himself they took the opportunity to raise more cash.

The head shave took place at the Nags Head, in Pleasley, on Sunday (April 24), and in doing so the councillor was able to raise an additional £127, increasing his total to more than £500.

Speaking in a meeting of NEDDC Full Council on Monday, Chairman Martin Thacker thanked Coun Shipman.

He joked: “As you can see he survived the ordeal and didn’t allow me anywhere near his hair, apparently I can’t keep a steady hand.”