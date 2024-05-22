Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The announcement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call a snap general election on July 4 has been welcomed by East Midlands Chamber Chief Executive Scott Knowles

He said: “Confirmation that the General Election will be held on 4th July is something we welcome as a politically uncertain environment can hinder planning and decision-making for businesses. Regardless of who is in power, we’re clear in the East Midlands of the policy reform that we need to see to enable business growth.

“For too long our region has been overlooked when it comes to investment, despite the fantastic businesses we have here and our status as a Centre of Trading Excellence – making, moving and innovating the goods and services that make our country tick. Earlier this year we went to Westminster to present our asks directly to the government in our Manifesto for Growth 2024.

“The Manifesto is the direct result of what businesses have been telling us they need from the next UK Government and provides a clear blueprint for the things that would support our growth and success. The document details specific policy asks across four key areas – People and Skills, Infrastructure and Connectivity, Planning, Taxation and Regulation.

Derbyshire will go to the polls on June 3