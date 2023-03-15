Delayed plans for controversial 1,500-home extension to Derbyshire town to be resubmitted

Bolsover District Council’s (BDC) Business Growth Strategy outlines the authority’s intention to resubmit plans for Clowne Garden Village, which will include 1,500 homes and 16 hectares of employment land on the outskirts of the historic mining community.

The development has been on hold while improvements were made to the Treble Bob roundabout, at Barlborough, which BDC hopes will be approved by the highways authority by summer, leaving the path clear to apply for planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The growth plan goes onto say that it is currently in talks with builders over the next phase of the 950-home Bolsover North development at Marlpit Lane.

Bolsover District Council’s (BDC) Business Growth Strategy outlines the authority’s intention to resubmit plans for Clowne Garden Village, which will include 1,500 homes and 16 hectares of employment land on the outskirts of the historic mining community.

Furthermore a review of the proposed Whitwell Tip development of 400 homes and six hectares of employment land is likely to take place in April, pending the completion of legal agreements with Derbyshire County Council.

The council’s wholly owned company Dragonfly Developments Ltd is currently in the process of pricing up works for the eagerly anticipated Shirebrook Crematorium, and in a meeting of BDC’s Local Growth Scrutiny Committee on March 13, newly appointed director of economic development for Dragonfly Chris Fridlington said the site was almost ready for construction work to begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results of consultations on both the Creswell and Shirebrook growth plans are currently being reviewed and will be used in discussion with councillors to form options appraisals for both projects.