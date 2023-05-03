The Government has introduced the new proof of identity laws for the Local Elections to prevent voter fraud but campaign groups including the Electoral Reform Society and Liberty are considering legal action to reverse any future plans for the use of obligatory picture ID for voting at the polling booths.

In addition, the Good Law Project is seeking a possible judicial review to get rid of the policy before the next election on the grounds the policy potentially discriminates against certain groups including Muslim women with veils, and those who feel it is necessary to wear a face mask for medical reasons.

Fran Crane, aged 73, of Brampton, Chesterfield, said: “In 2023 with scams and security risks, the more security checks there are the better. There are so many scams and risks, you are frightened of doing anything especially online so I am not against it.”

Those who wish to vote in person including those acting as a proxy on behalf of someone else will need to produce acceptable photographic ID at polling stations to confirm their identity before they can be issued with a ballot paper.

Approved ID includes a passport, a proof of age card and older person travel cards, but student ID cards and young people’s travel cards will not be accepted.

Some of the electorate believe voter photo ID plans will provide better security and help guard against vote-rigging but others have raised concerns for those without acceptable photo ID who may lose out on the opportunity to vote and fear voting numbers could be reduced.

Sylvia Causer, aged 59, of Queen’s Park, Chesterfield, said: “Some people do not have a driver’s licence, bus pass or a passport. I think we should all have national ID cards because it covers every social level. Everyone should have an ID irrespective of voting.”

Ms Causer added: “It could be elitism though, if the only people with ID are those who are well-off.”

Another Chesterfield resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I am not at all worried about it. It might reduce numbers but there has been plenty of warning.

“It could affect numbers. It shouldn’t, but it could.”

Andrew Eyre, aged 24, of Brimington, Chesterfield, said: “It doesn’t concern me. I have a passport, driver’s licence and so I have got my ID. I can understand why other people would be concerned. To me, people our age are wanting to drive so they get ID, but at the same time young people are not as bothered about voting as older people.”

A 62-year-old woman, who chose not be identified, from Brampton, Chesterfield, said: “For myself and my husband it is not a problem. We have driver’s licences and passports. My mum does postal votes and I believe people can apply for a voter’s ID. It does make it harder for some though.”

Simon Goodair, aged 47, of Sheffield, said: “I will be honest, I have not thought about it that much. I can see both sides of the story. What we do not want is like America where they say votes are rigged.”

One 53-year-old woman, who preferred not to be identified, said she did not have a problem with the voter picture ID policy because she feels it is another secure way of doing things and the plans have been well-publicised.

Karen, a 60-year-old woman, of Newbold, Chesterfield, said: “I think it is discriminatory against young people because they might not have ID. They do not necessarily have a driver’s licence or passport. I think it will reduce voter numbers this time around.”